Walmart is selling a 'sturdy and comfortable' $1,200 wicker patio set for only $650 for early Black Friday

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Buying patio furniture is a more personal purchase than you may realize. While fit and function are important, looks are not to be ignored. If it doesn't fit in with your aesthetic, then it's time to move on. Fortunately, we found a patio set that looks perfect on almost any patio, and it's currently on sale during Walmart's early Black Friday deals event .

The Ovios 5-Piece Patio Set is only $650 right now, which is 47% off the original price of $1,200. This impressive set of outdoor furniture makes a great foundation for your backyard oasis. With a sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans, there's no shortage of configurations you can employ to create the perfect mood. But don't wait too long to put it in your cart, as you never know when the price is going to rise again, or sell out completely.

Ovios 5-Piece Patio Set, $650 (was $1,200) at Walmart

While a small bistro set is the best option for those with limited space, this 5-piece set makes a statement and offers plenty of seating for hosting small gatherings just in time for the holiday season. Stylish double-layered, hand-woven wicker covers the durable powder-coated steel frames of this set. The high-back seats and high-resilience foam cushions make for one of the most comfortable patio sets anywhere. The cushions are removable and machine-washable and the ottomans can be used for additional seating, small tables, or footrests depending on your needs. This gorgeous combo comes in three different colorways as well.

Walmart shoppers found this patio set to be a great buy. One shared, "I'm very pleased with this patio furniture. It's sturdy and comfortable." Another reviewer called it "great quality," adding that it's "easy to put together and very comfortable." Many buyers even praised how easy the set was to assemble.