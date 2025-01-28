Gap is selling a 'cozy' $248 topcoat for only $73, and shoppers say it's a 'true lifesaver' in the winter

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you're planning on wearing layers during the colder months or need outerwear that isn't as heavy-duty as a parka or puffer jacket, you can't go wrong with a topcoat. Designed to be lightweight and stylish, a topcoat is a versatile piece that can be worn almost year-round.

Luckily, we found a classic option — the Oversized Wool-Blend Topcoat from Gap — that not only looks good but is also on sale right now during the brand's The Midseason Event . Originally $248, the topcoat dropped in price to $145. But thanks to the sale, you get an extra 50% off at checkout, making this must-have only $73.

Oversized Wool-Blend Topcoat, $73 (was $248) at Gap

This topcoat from Gap has an oversized silhouette that's roomy yet sleek. With raglan sleeves that extend from the collar (rather than standard styles that start at the shoulder), you get a relaxed look with wider arms that are perfect for wearing layers underneath. Made with recycled wool, polyester, and nylon, the topcoat is lightweight, warm, and ready to wear with a light shirt during cooler spring days or paired with a hoodie or sweater during the fall or winter. The discounted style is available in a camel color and comes in sizes XS to XXXL.

The topcoat has received tons of praise for being a "staple" and the "best coat" since it's "comfortable," "warm," keeps you "cozy," and is a "true lifesaver in the winter" with "excellent insulation."

"Everyone is loving the baggy look and this coat is right on trend, however, this is a great coat all around. I love the heaviness of the coat," one shopper said, adding that it's "also light enough to layer other stuff under it" without overheating.

More reviewers also emphasized how the coat is "great for layering." One shopper said it's "very roomy," soft," "stylish," and can easily fit over a suit or "winter-layered sweater." Another reviewer claimed that it's "oversized to perfection," but if you want more of a classic fit, be sure to size down.