Ever since Apple added MagSafe to the iPhone with the 12, it’s been the way to wirelessly charge faster and gain extra functionality through a number of accessories. The latest one is solving a pretty common problem.

While MagSafe makes it easy to attach an accessory like a battery pack or even lock the iPhone into a mount, it blocks the ability from attaching a grip to the back of the phone. And now, debuting at CES 2023, Otterbox has a solution.

The OtterGrip Symmetry Series is a case for the iPhone with a built-in grip that supports MagSafe. The grip can be popped out to easily hold your phone, but can also sit flush with the case itself when it’s not engaged. Meaning that you can easily attach the MagSafe charging puck or another accessory that needs the proper alignment to function.

Now you can attach that MagSafe accessory without taking your case off or having to fuss around with the integrated grip. It’s a pretty well engineered accessory and walks away with a CES Innovation Award. The Grip itself is strong enough to support one holding the phone, but also stretchy enough to easily collapse down. It’s also rotatable by a full 360-degrees which allows you to hold it however you like.

The durability that Otterbox is known for is in full force here as well. This is a Symmetry Series after all and it’s rated with a 3x military standard drop protection. The lips around the screen as well as the camera module on the back are raised to protect these elements.

The OtterGrip Symmetry Series will be available for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. Regardless of which model, it will be $59.95 and comes in a range of designs. Those who want something simple can opt for a clean black or you can get a bit more vibrant with a range of colors or patterns.

As a whole this case really just makes sense and solves a pain point for many who have tried taking advantage of MagSafe, but maybe pushed it to the side in favor of having a grip on the back. Or vice versa by not using MagSafe and opting for a grip. With this, you can get the best of both worlds.

