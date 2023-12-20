Shoppers say this bestselling neck pillow provides 'immediate improvement' in sleep quality — and now it's 39% off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If waking up in pain is a regular occurrence for you, then it might be time to upgrade your bedding. That doesn’t mean you have to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on a new mattress, it can be as simple as trying a different type of pillow that doesn’t fall flat after only a few weeks.

Thousands of shoppers recommend the Osteo Cervical Pillow (also known as an orthopedic pillow) that’s currently on sale for just $42, a near-40% discount. It’s the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s specialty medical pillows category and is specifically made to promote healthy spinal alignment, which in turn helps relieve pressure points.

The ergonomic design features a hollow center surrounded by memory foam with different thicknesses on either side, so you can choose your pillow’s height simply by rotating it 180-degrees. It cradles your head for added comfort while providing the right amount of support for your neck and back by following a natural cervical curve. It’s ideal for all sleepers whether you prefer your back, side, or stomach.

Osteo Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief, $42 (was $70) at Amazon

Not only is this pillow a stellar choice for relieving pain, but it’s also great for hot sleepers since it has a breathable cover that allows proper airflow. This helps prevent odors from forming between washes, too. Several shoppers claim that the removable cover is “easy to wash” and snap back on afterward, and experts recommend doing this at least once per week to avoid buildup.

It’s backed by over 8,000 perfect ratings and more than 10,000 have sold in the past 30 days, so now’s the time to add one to your cart. After all, one reviewer said they noticed “immediate improvement in sleep quality from the very first night and every night since.”

“The pillow is large enough that my head and neck are cushioned perfectly,” another person wrote . “It gives me relief when I’m sleeping [and] my neck and cervical pain is almost gone; this is the best.”