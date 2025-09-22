REI is selling a spacious $130 Osprey roll-top backpack for only $84 that's 'comfortable' to carry

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Why we love this deal

Finding a reliable backpack that can do everything you need, from commuting to hiking and traveling, can be tough. Many packs lack the versatility to safely store a laptop, protect your gear from drops and rain, and remain comfortable to carry over long distances. A spacious backpack that can do it all for less than $100 is nearly unheard of, but REI has one on sale that fits the bill.

The Osprey Zealot 30 Pack is on sale for just $84, which is a 35% discount off the usual $130 price tag. For even greater savings, REI members can take $25 off orders over $100 with code OUTFALL25, so if you’re in the market for some new outdoor gear, now is a great time to add a few extras to your cart along with this backpack. (Snag a membership for just $30 if you don’t already have one — it comes with a ton of perks!)

Osprey Zealot 30 Pack, $84 (was $130) at REI

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Why do shoppers love it?

Built with the durability that the Osprey brand is known for, this backpack deal is a rare find, especially considering that less expensive models don’t hold up as well as high-quality brands. Made from recycled ballistic and high-tenacity ripstop nylon, this pack is designed to withstand years of use. Weighing less than two pounds, it’s lightweight but has plenty of space to hold all of the gear you’d need for several days of overnight camping.

The roll-top design of this backpack is meant to expand to accommodate bulky items like a sleeping bag if you’re going camping. It’s also ideal for traveling, particularly on backpacking trips if you’re carrying a lot or want to ensure there’s extra space to store any souvenirs, where a traditional backpack might not zip up neatly. This backpack also has external compression straps to help stabilize the load.

An aluminum hook at the top of the bag secures your gear, while a vertical front zipper expands access for quick packing. It has dual compartments that shoppers say are handy for separating your work items from your gym clothes, and an internal multifunction pocket that can fit either a 16-inch laptop or be used as a hydration reservoir. (Though a water bladder is not included.)

The padded shoulder straps are made with ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) foam and spacer mesh, while the adjustable sternum strap and removable hipbelt help ensure comfort for long hauls. Shoppers say the molded back panel helps make carrying this pack extra easy.

Details to know

Dimensions: This backpack measures 19 inches high, 12 inches wide, and 11 inches deep.

This backpack measures 19 inches high, 12 inches wide, and 11 inches deep. Material: Made of bluesign-approved 840-denier recycled ballistic nylon (bottom and accents) and 630-denier high-tenacity recycled diamond ripstop nylon (body).

Made of bluesign-approved 840-denier recycled ballistic nylon (bottom and accents) and 630-denier high-tenacity recycled diamond ripstop nylon (body). Capacity: 30 liters.

30 liters. How many pockets does it have?: In addition to the main compartment, this backpack has dual front pockets (one zippered, one drop-in), an internal organizer with a key clip, and one internal multifunction pocket.

Shoppers appreciate how “comfortable” this roll-top backpack is to carry and how much it can hold. “It’s a good, sturdy everyday pack with a design well-suited to its purpose,” one reviewer shared.

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Whether you’re a commuter, traveler, hiker, or just looking for a roomy backpack to use for daily errands, it’s hard to beat the Osprey Zealot 30 Pack in terms of spaciousness and durability. It’s available now at REI for just $84 for a limited time.