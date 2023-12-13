Amazon’s bestselling heated vest that keeps you ‘warm and toasty’ for up to 10 hours is now up to $60 off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You’ve probably already heard of heated blankets and even towel warmers, but have you ever considered trying a heated vest? In the past month, thousands of Amazon shoppers have been rushing to purchase the bestselling Ororo Lightweight Heated Vest — and we don’t blame them. With temperatures reaching freezing in parts of the country, a heated vest is a great alternative to an ordinary winter coat, and currently both the men’s and women’s Ororo vests are on sale.

You can now get the Ororo Lightweight Heated Vest up to $60 off, bringing the price down to just $110 as opposed to $150 or $170. It comes with a rechargeable battery pack that powers four heat zones on your stomach, back, and neck to keep you warm for up to 10 hours at a time and it traps in the heat with added insulation. It’s the no.1 bestselling option in Amazon’s men’s outerwear vests category and the no.2 bestseller in the women’s outerwear vests category, so you know it’s a solid choice.

Ororo Men's Lightweight Heated Vest With Battery Pack, From $110 (was $150) at Amazon

Ororo Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest With Battery Pack, From $110 (was $170) at Amazon

As soon as you put it on and connect the power source, you’ll feel a rush of warmth within seconds and can choose between three heat settings at the touch of a button. The button can be found on the chest of the vest and features different colored LED indicator lights for each temperature level. Low (blue) reaches 95-degrees Fahrenheit, medium (white) reaches 105-degrees Fahrenheit, and the highest setting (red) goes up to 130-degrees Fahrenheit.

Surprisingly, the vest is machine-washable (without the battery pack attached) and is designed to withstand over 50 washes, according to the brand. If you’re worried, take the word of shoppers who have already put it to the test. One person who described it as “warm and toasty” said, “it continues to have the same fit even after a few washes.”

Between the men’s and women’s vests , over 14,600 shoppers have given them a five-star rating for how well they perform.

“My husband LOVES this thing,” another reviewer wrote . “He has had [it] for over four years, and wears it all the time, all year long. Cold weather, harsh air conditioning, etc. He just asked for a second colorway for Christmas because he needs more heated vests in his life.”