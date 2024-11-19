Walmart is selling an 'outstanding' $100 waterproof Bluetooth speaker that's perfect for the beach for only $40

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There's nothing better than sitting poolside or laying out at the beach soaking up the sun while blasting your favorite music. Instead of risking getting your phone wet, we suggest investing in a waterproof speaker instead.

Luckily, Walmart has a highly rated option marked down during its massive early Black Friday sale . Shoppers can score the Oraolo M33 Pro Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for only $40 as opposed to the original $100 price tag. It's made with a dual-speaker configuration and stereo output devices that allow it to play crisp sound and loud bass without distortion even at high volumes. It's ideal for indoor and outdoor use, and is compact enough to take practically anywhere.

All you need is a Bluetooth device for connectivity and you can start playing music right away. It's compatible with most smartphones and tablets, as well as Windows devices.

Oraolo M33 Pro Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $40 (was $100) at Walmart

Not only is this speaker water-resistant, but it's also shockproof and features a built-in microphone so you can take phone calls hands-free when needed. The best part is it has a long-lasting battery that runs for up to 24 hours on a single charge, so you can play music all day without having to stop for a recharge.

More than 500 Walmart shoppers have given this Bluetooth speaker a five-star rating and some called it "outstanding" and others claim that it delivers "rich sound."

"For the size, watts, and price, it has great sound and the battery is long-lasting," one reviewer wrote. "I mostly use it around the pool, take it camping, or when traveling as it's easily portable and the handle is great."