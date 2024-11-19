Skip to main content
Walmart is selling an 'outstanding' $100 waterproof Bluetooth speaker that's perfect for the beach for only $40
image caption
MIAMI, FLORIDA - A sign hangs near a Walmart store in Miami, Florida.

Walmart is selling an 'outstanding' $100 waterproof Bluetooth speaker that's perfect for the beach for only $40

Over 500 shoppers have given it five stars.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Over 500 shoppers have given it five stars.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There's nothing better than sitting poolside or laying out at the beach soaking up the sun while blasting your favorite music. Instead of risking getting your phone wet, we suggest investing in a waterproof speaker instead.

Luckily, Walmart has a highly rated option marked down during its massive early Black Friday sale. Shoppers can score the Oraolo M33 Pro Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for only $40 as opposed to the original $100 price tag. It's made with a dual-speaker configuration and stereo output devices that allow it to play crisp sound and loud bass without distortion even at high volumes. It's ideal for indoor and outdoor use, and is compact enough to take practically anywhere.

All you need is a Bluetooth device for connectivity and you can start playing music right away. It's compatible with most smartphones and tablets, as well as Windows devices. 

Oraolo M33 Pro Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $40 (was $100) at Walmart

The Oraolo M33 Pro Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is on sale right now at Walmart

Not only is this speaker water-resistant, but it's also shockproof and features a built-in microphone so you can take phone calls hands-free when needed. The best part is it has a long-lasting battery that runs for up to 24 hours on a single charge, so you can play music all day without having to stop for a recharge. 

Citrus Heights, California, USA - July 18,2023: High sun over Walmart Supercenter in California.

Walmart is selling a $140 oscillating tower fan for only $76, and it's backed by over 4,500 perfect ratings

Read More
Citrus Heights, California, USA - July 18,2023: High sun over Walmart Supercenter in California.

Walmart is selling a $140 oscillating tower fan for only $76, and it's backed by over 4,500 perfect ratings

Read More

More than 500 Walmart shoppers have given this Bluetooth speaker a five-star rating and some called it "outstanding" and others claim that it delivers "rich sound."

"For the size, watts, and price, it has great sound and the battery is long-lasting," one reviewer wrote. "I mostly use it around the pool, take it camping, or when traveling as it's easily portable and the handle is great."

Order now, and you'll save yourself $60 on the Oraolo Bluetooth Speaker plus get free shipping. It can arrive as soon as tomorrow, depending on your location, which means you could potentially have it in your hands just in time for the big holiday. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.