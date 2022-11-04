As the temperatures drop, we pull our winter jackets from storage, and transition from iced to hot coffee, there’s one thing we can always look forward to: Oprah’s Favorite Things list. The iconic multi-hyphenate is well known for putting together her annual list of stellar hand-picked gifts, and this year is no different.

This time around, Oprah is celebrating small businesses -- from BIPOC- and woman-founded brands to local makers, family-run operations, and more. She’s hand-picked over 100 gifts, so you can be absolutely sure there’s something for anyone and everyone you’ll be shopping for this holiday season.

From the futuristic toaster of your dreams to a super effective mini massage gun, a perfect-for-winter bootie slipper, or festive cookie variety packs, here are some of her picks that may inspire you, or end up being just what you’re looking for.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Stylish Gifts

Whether for the frequent jetsetter or all-around busy body, this extremely lightweight, water-resistant fold-up backpack is perfect for anyone on the go. It’s made from 15 up-cycled plastic water bottles and can zip up into a compact pouch that fits into any bag, purse, or suitcase.

Perfect for your nearsighted mom or stylish colleague, these funky oversized frames are fun and universally flattering. Plus, they’re available as both blue light or reading glasses.

One of our favorite leggings on the market, it’s no surprise that Girlfriend Collective’s compressive legging is making Oprah’s list as well. These are perfect for high-impact workouts -- they’re sweat-wicking and squat-proof all while being compressive and comfortable. Another accolade to mention is that they’re available in sizes XX-Small to 6XL.

Tech Gifts

These sleek electric lighters are fun to use, gorgeous to look at, and convenient to use. They have a built-in LED flashlight along with an impressive battery life, and lights up in seconds -- no struggling with matches or a cheap butane lighter to light your candles this holiday season.

Like us, Oprah’s a fan of one of the most unique gadgets to hit the market in 2022. Samsung’s Freestyle projector is an ultra compact HD projector that lives in a stand and offers easy access to services thanks to a Tizen smart interface. This way you can plug it in, position the stand to broadcast the up to 100-inch screen -- a wall or ceiling will do --, and enjoy whatever you’d like to watch. A speaker is even built-in.

This oversized 15-inch smart display isn’t necessarily designed to just sit on a countertop, but rather it can be hung on a wall. Part smart photo frame and part smart display, this digital canvas lets you leave notes, set reminders, and even watch content. Best of all, it gives you access to Alexa for any question or request.

Kitchen Gifts

This three piece ceramic set is a perfect gift for the hostess who has it all. While it’s not something you absolutely need, it is something that’ll be cherished, used everyday, and proudly displayed on any kitchen counter or dining table.

For the wine lover in your life, this stemless chiller is a perfect gift to go along with a bottle of their favorite type of vino. Simply leave it in the freezer until you’re ready to pour yourself a glass, and you’ll have a perfectly chilled glass (or glasses) of red, white, or rosé all night sans the fuss.

This incredible piece of kitchen technology is our latest favorite gadget, so it’s no surprise Oprah is a fan as well. As she puts it, “This toaster lives up to its name. It’s revolutionary. Consider this the iPhone of toasters.” It boasts a touchscreen with seven different levels of toastiness, and different modes and algorithms that ensure all different types of bread are optimally toasted for a crisp outside and soft inside. With the panini press, you’re not limited to pieces of bread -- you can even make sandwiches, melts, and quesadillas without pans or a griddle. And the warming rack is perfect for heating up baked goods like cookies or croissants.

Home Gifts

Oprah takes bathing very seriously, and as she explains it, “having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key.” This bundle boasts towels made from a blend of cotton and viscose from bamboo. It’s ultra-absorbent and has a super soft, spa-like feel for ultimate luxury and relaxation.

Holiday-scented candles are always a popular gifting option, and this one is no exception. The scent, which includes notes like pine, sandalwood, fir balsam, and apple blossom, is warm and cheerful. The candle itself is non-toxic, paraffin-free, vegan, and cruelty-free, and boasts 50-plus hours of burn time.

Puzzles are a great gift for the holidays, particularly since people might have more time on their hands. This 800-piece option depicts a wonderfully cozy holiday scene, and like all of the brand’s puzzles, features artwork by an emerging female artist. Once you’ve put it together, you can transform your achievement into a piece of art using the included puzzle glue and straight-edge tool.

Wellness Gifts

A more portable and affordable version of the brand’s well-known Theragun, the Theragun Mini 2.0 packs all the benefits of that product in a more convenient size. It’s smaller, lighter, but still packs a whole lot of power. It even boasts three attachments and three different speeds, all of which enable you to quietly and effectively deliver a deep massage to any area you need relief.

This eye pillow or eye mask is perfect for anyone who can use a little extra help relaxing. It’s made from 100% silk, filled with lavender and flax seeds for a subtle soothing scent, and can be used alongside the included insertable gel mask for a cooling sensation that depuffs the eye area.

For the wellness lover who can’t resist a yummy warm beverage, this holiday kit has everything you need for creating Insta-worthy drinks from home. It comes with a wooden scooper and rechargeable frother, along with a sleepy-time latte and a chai latte, so you can enjoy superfood packed drinks in the AM and the PM.

Cozy Gifts

Equal parts practical and adorable, these stuffed animals are great for folks of all ages. Throw one in the microwave for a comforting and soothing lavender-scented heat, or chill it in the freezer for a cooling relief.

Super soft sherpa on one side, chic organic Turkish cotton on the other! This versatile blanket is handcrafted by artisans in Turkey, free from synthetic dyes and harmful chemicals, and available in three cozy colors.

We’re suckers for a good winter slipper, and apparently so is Oprah! This bootie option is a bit more substantial than your standard slipper, so you can get away with wearing them to the mailbox, or even a little further from home. It sports a memory foam insole, you’ll be comfortable and supported.

Beauty Gifts

Lip balms and tints are making a comeback, and we can’t be more thrilled about it. These natural balms, made from beeswax, sunflower, and coconut oil are also a returning addition to Oprah’s picks, but now they’re available in six new tints, ranging from lighter pinks to deeper mauve shades.

For the beauty lover, these gorgeous palettes are packed with matte and shimmer eyeshadows, blushes, and highlighters -- nearly all the powder products you’d need for a full look. They’re travel-friendly and easy to use since each palette is curated with coordinating colors.

Body butters are the perfect addition to any winter skincare or wellness regimen. They’re packed with hydrating and moisturizing ingredients, and these delicately-scented options specifically contain shea butter, cocoa butter, and royal jelly.

Food Gifts

Bring flavors from across Africa into your kitchen with this gift box of mouthwatering sauces. Each of the four sauces takes inspiration from traditional dishes of Zanzibar Island, Gambia, Somalia, and Senegal. Not only are they deliciously distinct from one another, they’re also incredibly versatile and can be used in a variety of ways; drizzled, mixed in with stews, or over proteins like fish and chicken.

This variety pack of The Cravory’s best-selling cookies are totally crave-worthy. Whether you opt for red velvet, chocolate chip, lemon bar, or one of the other three flavors, each of the cookies are soft and baked-to-order.

Brightland’s olive oils are internet famous for a reason, and it’s no surprise that Oprah loves them as much as we do. The brand’s olive oils are made from olives grown on family farms in California, prioritizing the best of the best ingredients for a product that’s completely different from the generic stuff you pick up from the grocery store. This set features four different infused oils, which are great with salads, bread, and just about anything else.

Oprah loves a good produce haul, and this chocolate gift box is the perfect combo of delicious California-grown fruits (like apricots, orange slices, pears, and more) and decadent, gourmet chocolate.

Children’s Gifts

These hooded towels, made in Turkey from organic cotton, are extremely soft and perfect for the little ones in your life. They’re absorbent, fast-drying, and maintain their plushness even after being washed.

There’s nothing cuter than little rain boots, and these take the cake. Made from an all-natural rubber and available in tons of fun designs, the absorbent cotton lining and handles make them a practical option as well.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.