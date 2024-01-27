Shoppers say these super-soft pillows feel like ‘sleeping on a cloud,’ and now they’re less than $10 each
The recipe for a great night’s sleep is so much more than just a comfy mattress and buttery-soft bed sheets. Where you rest your head to get some shut-eye also plays a significant role in whether you toss and turn all night or get your recommended eight hours of sleep.
If a comfortable sleep is something you’ve been dreaming about, a great place to start is with new pillows. Right now, a two-pack of
With this pack, you’ll get two microfiber-filled queen-sized pillows that are both firm and cushy enough so they can work for stomach, back, and side sleepers. If you are looking for different sizes, the pillows are also available in
Opposy Queen Bed Pillows, From $19 (was $30) at
Amazon
The Opposy Queen Pillows have sold over 6,000 times in the last month, earning them a spot in Amazon’s bestselling bed pillow category. After looking at the reviews, it’s not hard to figure out why.
“I was very surprised at how cool and soft it felt all night,”
In a review titled “drool-worthy pillows,”
Reviewers have claimed that on the firmness scale, these pillows are definitely on the softer side, so they literally cradle your head and neck. And honestly, doesn’t that sound nice?
“They keep their shape, and your head falls into a perfect cradle of softness,”
If good sleep is what you seem to be missing in your life, you can start by making a small change and giving the
