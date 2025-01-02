Walmart's bestselling $200 mini stair stepper is on clearance for $48, and shoppers call it 'workout magic'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you're a fitness buff who wants to maintain an edge, or a beginner hoping to shape up in the new year, home workout equipment can do the job. Few machines can offer more benefits while taking up less space than a mini stair stepper. Walmart currently has one on clearance that's a step ahead of the rest when it comes to convenience and cost. It's also a bestseller, so inventory may not last long.

The Opmukin Mini Stair Stepper is just $48 right now. That's an incredible 76% off the regular $200 price tag. This may be the deal of the year so far!

Opmukin Mini Stair Stepper, $48 (was $200) at Walmart

For such a small piece of equipment, this stepper comes with big benefits. It includes resistance bands, which attach to the machine, allowing a full-body workout almost anywhere. The smooth hydraulic system has multiple tension settings. There is also a digital display in the center of the machine, which shows steps, elapsed time, calories burned, and reps per minute. The stepper is exceptionally quiet and is small enough to fit easily under a desk, so it's a perfect way to stay active while working at home or in the office.

Walmart shoppers were impressed with this mighty little machine. One buyer called it "workout magic," before adding that it's "compact and works well. It truly gets your legs, glutes, abs, and everything burning and activated. If you were in a small space or a large space I recommend purchasing this machine."

Another customer, who described it as a "sturdy little stepper," also said, "This came right out of the box ready to use…it's quality construction, and the armbands easily clip on and off. I can definitely feel it in my legs after using…very nice for the price. Easy to use and easy to move around."