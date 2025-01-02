Skip to main content
Walmart's bestselling $200 mini stair stepper is on clearance for $48, and shoppers call it 'workout magic'
image caption
The Walmart logo appears on the screen of a smartphone in Reno, United States

Walmart's bestselling $200 mini stair stepper is on clearance for $48, and shoppers call it 'workout magic'

Start the new year off right and save yourself 76% on this limited-time deal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Start the new year off right and save yourself 76% on this limited-time deal.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you're a fitness buff who wants to maintain an edge, or a beginner hoping to shape up in the new year, home workout equipment can do the job. Few machines can offer more benefits while taking up less space than a mini stair stepper. Walmart currently has one on clearance that's a step ahead of the rest when it comes to convenience and cost. It's also a bestseller, so inventory may not last long.

The Opmukin Mini Stair Stepper is just $48 right now. That's an incredible 76% off the regular $200 price tag. This may be the deal of the year so far!

Opmukin Mini Stair Stepper, $48 (was $200) at Walmart

Opmukin Mini Stair Stepper

For such a small piece of equipment, this stepper comes with big benefits. It includes resistance bands, which attach to the machine, allowing a full-body workout almost anywhere. The smooth hydraulic system has multiple tension settings. There is also a digital display in the center of the machine, which shows steps, elapsed time, calories burned, and reps per minute. The stepper is exceptionally quiet and is small enough to fit easily under a desk, so it's a perfect way to stay active while working at home or in the office.

Burbank, CA - Shoppers at the Walmart Supercenter in Burbank during Walmart's multi-week Annual Deals Shopping Event in Burbank

Walmart's bestselling $120 Nutribullet blender combo is on sale for $59, and shoppers call it 'simply the best'

Read More
Burbank, CA - Shoppers at the Walmart Supercenter in Burbank during Walmart's multi-week Annual Deals Shopping Event in Burbank

Walmart's bestselling $120 Nutribullet blender combo is on sale for $59, and shoppers call it 'simply the best'

Read More

Walmart shoppers were impressed with this mighty little machine. One buyer called it "workout magic," before adding that it's "compact and works well. It truly gets your legs, glutes, abs, and everything burning and activated. If you were in a small space or a large space I recommend purchasing this machine."

Another customer, who described it as a "sturdy little stepper," also said, "This came right out of the box ready to use…it's quality construction, and the armbands easily clip on and off. I can definitely feel it in my legs after using…very nice for the price. Easy to use and easy to move around."

If you want to make good on this year's fitness resolution, then consider the Opmukin Mini Stair Stepper. For just $48, you can achieve your health goals and get your work done at the same time! Step to it, before this clearance deal is gone for good!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
Health & FitnessShoppingWalmart