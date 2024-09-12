Walmart is selling a 'life-changing' $360 mopping robot vacuum for under $100 right now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Keeping the house clean on top of a full day of work and activities can seem like a challenge, and sometimes take a back seat on your priority list. It happens to the best of us, but there are machines on the market designed to help maintain a clean home without taking up your entire evening.

The Onson Mopping Robot Vacuum Cleaner is one to have in mind, especially while it's on sale for only $95. A model like this usually retails for well over $300, so a 74% discount is nothing to overlook. This two-in-one cleaning machine works well on both hard floors and carpets, making it a solid choice for practically any home. It's able to vacuum and mop simultaneously for added convenience, or it can switch between the two functions as needed.

Onson Mopping Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $95 (was $360) at Walmart

This robot vacuum features a powerful motor with quality suction that picks up everything in its path whether it's dust, dirt, pet hair, or crumbs. It uses zig-zag mode with drop sensors to avoid missed areas and to ensure a thorough clean every time without getting stuck. Since it can run for up to 120 minutes on a single charge, it's able to clean large rooms without having to stop for a recharge.

What sets it apart from other models in this price range is that it comes with a remote control and is compatible with smart devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. That means you can start and stop a cleaning session without having to leave the comfort of your seat. All you have to do is make sure the dust bin is empty and the 230-milliliter water tank is full before each clean.

If you're feeling skeptical of this handy machine, take the words from over 6,000 people who have given it five stars. Several refer to it as "amazing" and call it "life-changing" while others say they love that it's "virtually hands-free."

"If I could give this 20 stars I would," another reviewer said. "Complete game changer! I have two labs that shed all the time. I have this scheduled to clean several times a week, and my home is always clean of dog hair. The fact that it mops as well…my lifesaver. Told my family about it and they all purchased it as well! Going to buy another just to have!"