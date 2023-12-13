Amazon shoppers discovered a belt bag that looks eerily similar to high-end brands for only $16

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
If you’ve been thinking about ditching your big, chunky purse and downsizing to something more manageable, then take this as your sign to make the switch. You’ve probably noticed that belt bags are becoming increasingly popular for their convenient and versatile designs, and thankfully, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to add one to your collection.
Amazon shoppers discovered the
Ododos Mini Belt Bag, $16 at
Amazon
It might be small in size, but this bag offers plenty of space for holding your keys, a small wallet and a phone as big as an iPhone 14 Pro Max, along with other small necessities like lip gloss. There’s an exterior zip pocket on the back that’s ideal for safely storing valuables like your ID since it sits against your body to prevent theft. Inside, the bag features a mesh compartment and other small pockets for extra organization. It’s also made of water- and tear-resistant material, making it great for all sorts of activities like going to the beach, hiking, and attending concerts.
More than 250 reviewers claimed that this is the perfect Lululemon alternative at a lower price point, and two people went as far as to call it a “copycat.”
“I absolutely love this bag,”
Not only is
