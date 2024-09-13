Kohl's is selling a 'powerful' NutriBullet blender for over 50% off — and shoppers say it 'crushes ice' with ease

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While blenders are most associated with making smoothies, they can actually be one of the most versatile tools in your kitchen. From purées to sauces to soups to batters—they are really a do-it-all machine. But in order for you to get the most out of it, you need to have a quality blender that is capable of handling large batches and tough ingredients.

One of the top blender brands out there is NutriBullet—and right now, Kohl's is having a sale on the 1200-watt blender. This blender has two versions on sale—one is just the original blender that you can get for $68 down from $119, and the other is the blender along with two single serving cups and a smaller blade attachment for $85 down from $160, which makes both of them over 50% off.

NutriBullet 1200 Watt Blender With Single-Serve Cups, $85 (was $160) at Kohl’s

“It’s powerful,” wrote one customer. “Great extraction mode for making smoothies, gazpacho, etc. and frozen drinks are a breeze.”

The single serving model has two 32-ounce portable cups that allow you to blend and go—plus they have caps that prevent spills. The blender itself has a 64-ounce pitcher and a 1200 watt motor. It has three precision speeds as well as a pulse button for when you want a bit more control over your blending.

NutriBullet 1200 Watt Blender, $68 (was $119) at Kohl’s

The pitcher is made from BPA free plastic, and is dishwasher safe so you don’t have to hand scrub after every use. The blender is also lightweight but sturdy, and won’t move around on the counter. “I love that the base adheres to the counter with suction cups,” wrote a reviewer.

Another satisfied customer wrote, “Best blender ever! From smoothies to purees to soups — this blender is good for it all! It's so powerful and can crush ice with ease. I am so impressed!”

If you’re in the market for a new blender, now is a great time to buy. But be aware that this deal is going fast! So make sure you can get your hands on the basic or upgraded blender model before they sell out.

