No Campfire Required: This Now-$20 Gadget Lets You Make S'mores Inside

Shoppers call it "perfect for entertaining."

There’s nothing quite like a gathering around a campfire, roasting marshmallows and making delicious s’mores. Unfortunately, not all of us can enjoy the luxury of camping or even access to a campfire every day! But that doesn’t mean you must miss out on the taste of a summer night spent around the fire.

With the Nostalgia MyMini electric s’mores maker, you can bring the flavor of campfire s’mores right into your home. This fun gadget is highly rated, easy to use, and 20% off just in time for summer.

Nostalgia MyMini Electric S'mores Maker ($19.99, originally $24.99 at Amazon)

Nostalgia MyMini Electric S'mores Maker

The MyMini s’mores maker is an easy-to-use tabletop machine that allows you to make s’mores in your home. It’s equipped with four compartments for graham crackers, chocolate, marshmallows, and two forks for easy handling. All you have to do is plug it in, fill the trays, and turn it on. The machine will heat up and melt the ingredients, producing delicious s’mores treats in minutes.

This electric s’mores maker is a great way to bring the flavor of campfire s’mores to any gathering without the hassle of starting a campfire. Plus, it is perfectly safe to use indoors. You can spend quality time with family and friends, whether it’s a summer day or a winter night. Not to mention, it’s a fun and easy way to get the kids involved in the cooking process. And for only $20, you can’t beat the price of this flameless machine.

It’s also been rated five-stars on Amazon over 10,000 times, and customers have reviewed it over 700 times. Shoppers have called it “perfect for entertaining,” a “fun gift for teens!!,” and even a “good buy.”

So when it comes to s’mores, the MyMini is a great way to recreate the classic campfire experience without the need to leave your house. In just minutes, you can have delicious, gooey s’mores to enjoy the taste of summer anytime. You can make custom s’mores with unique toppings like peanut butter, almonds, and coconut as well.

The Nostalgia MyMini electric s’mores maker is the perfect way to bring the flavor of the great outdoors right into your home and it is currently on-sale at an excellent price. You can get this mini s’mores maker for just $19.99 at Amazon.

