Macy's is selling a 'fabulous' $320 dinnerware set for only $144 with an exclusive promo code
image caption
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - Customers shop at a Walmart store in Chicago, Illinois

The 16-piece set includes everything you need for a nice tablescape.
  Author:
  Publish date:

kaarsten/Getty Images

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for a stylish dinnerware set at a reasonable price can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. But as the saying goes, "you've got to eat" so you might as well eat off the best plates you can find. Luckily, Macy's has a gorgeous dinnerware set on sale right now, so there's no need for you to continue with your search.

The Noritake Colorwave 16-Piece Dinnerware Set is only $144 when you use the promo code STYLE at checkout. That's an incredible 55% off the regular price for a beautiful modern collection that includes four place settings. The set comes with four dinner plates, salad plates, cereal bowls, and mugs, so you're prepared for any meal of the day. This dinnerware will have your guests guessing where you found such elegant dishes.

Noritake Colorwave 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $144 (was $320) at Macy's

The Noritake Colorwave 16-Piece Dinnerware Set is on sale right now at Walmart

This dinnerware set is perfect for those who want to dine in style while bringing plenty of other benefits to the table. The stoneware is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, with a matte color finish on the outside and a neutral cream-toned inner design. It comes in eight different color options, so you can expand your dinnerware to include multiple sets of the same color, or mix and match for a more eclectic collection.

Macy's customers couldn't say enough positive things about this product. One shopper who called the plates "fabulous" shared, "They've held up really well to years of daily use, so I hope to have them around for many more."

Another buyer said the dishes were "good quality" and added that "they are durable and don't scratch." It's important that you can count on a household item that gets daily use, and this dinnerware set can definitely stand the test of time, according to the reviews.

If you're ready to wow your friends and family with modern place settings, then the Noritake Colorwave 16-Piece Dinnerware Set is a great choice. We've seen plenty of deals on dishes, but this is one of the best.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

