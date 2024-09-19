Macy's is selling a 'fabulous' $320 dinnerware set for only $144 with an exclusive promo code

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Looking for a stylish dinnerware set at a reasonable price can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. But as the saying goes, "you've got to eat" so you might as well eat off the best plates you can find. Luckily,
The
Noritake Colorwave 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $144 (was $320) at
Macy's
This dinnerware set is perfect for those who want to dine in style while bringing plenty of other benefits to the table. The stoneware is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, with a matte color finish on the outside and a neutral cream-toned inner design. It comes in eight different color options, so you can expand your dinnerware to include multiple sets of the same color, or mix and match for a more eclectic collection.
Macy's customers couldn't say enough positive things about this product. One shopper who called the plates "fabulous" shared, "They've held up really well to years of daily use, so I hope to have them around for many more."
Another buyer said the dishes were "good quality" and added that "they are durable and don't scratch." It's important that you can count on a household item that gets daily use, and this dinnerware set can definitely stand the test of time, according to the reviews.
If you're ready to wow your friends and family with modern place settings, then the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.