My mom's favorite Christmas gift of all time is a Wi-Fi picture frame that's 41% off at Amazon

According to my mom, “It’s a nice surprise to see new pictures on it.”
Each year, my siblings and I find ourselves scrambling to figure out something special to gift my mom for the holidays. She typically prefers quality time over physical gifts, but that’s no fun when everyone else has something to open. Ever since we surprised her with the Nixplay Digital Picture Frame two years ago, we haven’t been able to top it and to this day, it is still her favorite Christmas gift of all time.

If anyone else is struggling to find a meaningful yet useful gift for a loved one, take it from me and add this 10.1-inch Nixplay Picture Frame to your cart while it’s on sale for just $112, a 41% discount. This type of frame might look ordinary at first glance, but it actually allows the recipient to display several photos in a slideshow format so there’s always something new to look at. All they need to do is download the Nixplay app on their mobile device to set up the frame and then they can begin uploading their favorite pictures. 

Nixplay Digital Touch Screen Picture Frame, $112 (was $190) at Amazon

My Mom's Favorite Christmas Gift of All Time Is the Nixplay Digital Touch Screen Picture Frame That's 41% Off at Amazon

The major selling point for my siblings and me is the fact that we can each download the app ourselves and add photos to the frame for her. She’s not a tech-savvy person, so we made sure to get everything set up before we went our separate ways. The process only took about 10 minutes to plug it in and create the account. Then, we added ourselves as her friends via the app and now we can continue uploading photos anytime from anywhere. We all live in different parts of the country, so it’s always a surprise when she gets photo updates via the frame.

“It’s a good and fun way to display pictures from the past all the way up to current pictures without having to find new frames and a space to display them,” my mom said. “I like that it’s [an] all-in-one frame and you kids can send fun and updated pictures directly to the frame. It’s a nice surprise to see new pictures on it.”

My family isn’t the only one reaping the benefits of this innovative gift idea. More than 1,800 Amazon shoppers have also given it five stars. One person said it’s “always an excellent gift,” and added, “I have now bought this product four different times for family and friends, and it is perfect. Uploading through the app or by email is brilliant, and looks great even using default settings.”

If multiple people in your life have a Nixplay frame, the users have the option to wirelessly connect them so everyone gets the same updates to virtually celebrate life’s greatest moments. That also means this could be a great gift idea for several people this holiday season.

