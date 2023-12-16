My mom's favorite Christmas gift of all time is a Wi-Fi picture frame that's 41% off at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Each year, my siblings and I find ourselves scrambling to figure out something special to gift my mom for the holidays. She typically prefers quality time over physical gifts, but that’s no fun when everyone else has something to open. Ever since we surprised her with the
If anyone else is struggling to find a meaningful yet useful gift for a loved one, take it from me and add this
Nixplay Digital Touch Screen Picture Frame, $112 (was $190) at
Amazon
The major selling point for my siblings and me is the fact that we can each download the app ourselves and add photos to the frame for her. She’s not a tech-savvy person, so we made sure to get everything set up before we went our separate ways. The process only took about 10 minutes to plug it in and create the account. Then, we added ourselves as her friends via the app and now we can continue uploading photos anytime from anywhere. We all live in different parts of the country, so it’s always a surprise when she gets photo updates via the frame.
“It’s a good and fun way to display pictures from the past all the way up to current pictures without having to find new frames and a space to display them,” my mom said. “I like that it’s [an] all-in-one frame and you kids can send fun and updated pictures directly to the frame. It’s a nice surprise to see new pictures on it.”
My family isn’t the only one reaping the benefits of this innovative gift idea. More than 1,800 Amazon shoppers have also given it five stars.
If multiple people in your life have a
This story originally appeared on Parade.
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.