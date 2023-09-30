Shoppers are ditching their coffee makers for this machine that's 40% off and can brew three styles

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Finding the right coffee machine to suit your needs can be a chore. Maybe you want just to brew a single cup of coffee from pods, or you might prefer the flexibility to use coffee grounds to make multiple cups or a larger carafe. Of course, the size of the machine, intuitive controls, and cost also come into play.

If you’re in the market for a coffee machine that offers a boatload of functionality in a relatively compact size, we found a top-rated option that’s a massive 40% discount on Amazon. Ninja’s DualBrew Grounds & Pods Coffee Maker does it all, boasts over 7,500 five-star ratings, and is on sale for just $120.

It’s an $80 discount off the $200 price tag, and Amazon Prime members will get it in just one day with free shipping.

Ninja DualBrew Grounds & Pods Coffee Maker, $120 (was $200) at Amazon

The compact unit comes in at just shy of 16 inches, and one Amazon shopper described it as a “great multi-function coffee pot.”s

This Ninja DualBrew system can brew in three different styles, which means a bevy of potential drinks. You can get a classic cup of joe, opt for “rich” if you prefer a more intense flavor, or for those who love ice at any time of year, you can select brew over ice. With any of these, you can brew 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cup sizes, and you can also go extra large with a whole carafe. The options are easily controlled on the front via a few buttons and an LED dot matrix display. Maybe the best part is that you won’t need to constantly refill the water as this comes with a massive 60-ounce reservoir that attaches to the side of the unit.

Thanks to a long feature list, the Ninja DualBrew Grounds & Pods Coffee Maker screams extreme value, and over 7,500 perfect ratings back it. One shopper wrote, “​​I ADORE this coffee maker! Since buying it, I consume twice the coffee and tea as I used to because the taste is so much better.” This reviewer also called out the programmability of your preferred sizes and brewing styles as being key.

Many other reviews compare Ninja’s DualBrew to similar machines, some even saying they’ve replaced their trusty Keurig or Cuisinart with the Ninja, as it adds much more versatility. So whether your current coffee machine is starting to go or you want to skip a run to the coffee shop in the morning, Ninja’s DualBrew Grounds & Pods Coffee Maker would be a great addition to your kitchen, especially while 40% off at Amazon .

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.