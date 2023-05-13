Amazon Shoppers Call This Ninja Blender a 'Monster That Never Quits,' and It's 30% Off

A nutritious breakfast is essential for giving your body the energy it needs to get through the day. And smoothies are a quick and easy-to-make choice for starting your day off on the right foot if you have the right blender.

If you need a little help, the Ninja professional countertop blender is a top choice, with over 37,000 five-star shopper ratings on Amazon, and one one you can get for $30 less right now.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

This blender is designed to make smoothie recipes quick and easy. Its powerful 1000-watt base can crush ice and frozen fruit in mere minutes, while the 72-ounce capacity pitcher is great for serving the whole family.

The bestselling Ninja blender features total crushing technology to ensure you get the most out of your ingredients. In fact, it has six blades that quickly and easily break down the ingredients for a smooth, consistent blend each and every time. The blender also has a pulse setting to control the desired consistency. And with its easy-to-use controls, you can whip up a tasty smoothie with just the push of a button.

This professional blender is also designed with safety in mind. It has a non-slip base and a lid that locks into place to prevent messes. The pitcher is dishwasher-safe, and BPA-free, so you can be sure that your smoothies are safe to drink and that clean-up will be a breeze.

If you’re looking for a way to quickly and easily make nutritious smoothies, the Ninja professional countertop blender is a great choice. With its powerful 1000-watt base and total crushing technology, you can make smoothies in just a few minutes.

This Ninja blender has racked up over thousands of five-star reviews, with one customer calling the kitchen appliance “a monster that never quits.” Another said it's the “best blender" they've ever owned.

It’s an even better deal with the current 30% discount. Be sure to get yours fast to take advantage of these great savings and whip up delicious smoothies all summer. You can get it on Amazon now for just $69.95 with free shipping for (AMZN) Prime members.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.