Amazon is selling a $1,900 15-inch laptop for only $650 with 'incredible battery life'

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Why we love this deal

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, don’t even think about overspending. If all you need is a dependable portable PC to surf, stream, get daily work done, and maybe do some light gaming, spending upwards of $1,000 is just not advised.

The $1,900 Nimo N159B 15.6-Inch Laptop is on sale for only $650, making it an excellent value for anyone looking to buy a new laptop. Shoppers love its performance, touting that it has “incredible battery life.”

Nimo N159B 15.6-Inch Laptop, $650 (was $1,900) at Amazon

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Why do shoppers love it?

Aside from its dependability, this affordable laptop is no slouch in the specifications department. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, which features eight cores and 16 threads. Pair that with 32 gigabytes (GB) of DDR5 RAM and a terabyte (TB) of solid disk space, and you’ve got a laptop that you’ll be able to depend on for years to come. Within reason, of course. If you’re looking to play Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing or need to edit 8K video, you may need to invest in a more powerful laptop. But for everyday use, this one can’t be beat, especially when it comes to value.

This is an excellent laptop for office work and students, given the way it seamlessly handles multitasking and surfing. The backlit keyboard is an excellent feature for anyone who likes burning the midnight oil, and considering it can run for up to nine hours, it’s dependable enough to last through the whole night. And with three USB-A, two USB-C, a microSD card slot, and an HDMI port, you could easily make this laptop the heart of any desktop workstation. Granted, even hard workers deserve to blow off a little steam now and then, and the laptop’s full high-definition 15.6-inch screen is perfect for streaming movies and shows, as well as some light gaming. There’s even a headphone jack if you want to go retro with your audio.

Details to know

Dimensions: 14 inches long by 8.9 inches wide by 0.7 inches high.

14 inches long by 8.9 inches wide by 0.7 inches high. Weight: 3.8 pounds.

3.8 pounds. Battery: 53.5 watt-hour lithium polymer battery.

53.5 watt-hour lithium polymer battery. Specifications: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 32 GB DDR5 RAM, 1 TB solid disk space.

Of course, none of these impressive features would be worth it if it weren’t for this laptop’s battery life. On average, you can count on at least seven hours before needing to power up again, but it can last as long as nine. Because of its USB-C fast-charging capabilities, a mere hour of charge gains you six hours of battery. This makes this laptop excellent for both commuters and travelers alike.

Shop more deals

The Nimo N159B 15.6-Inch Laptop retails for $1,900, but you can shop it at Amazon for only $650 for a limited time.