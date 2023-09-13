Apple’s AirPods Pro have a new case (and, yes, port), but they're also way more durable for the same price

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Apple unveiled four new iPhones and two new Apple Watches at its Sept. 12 Wonderlust event, but the one takeaway you might be hearing the most about is overall switch to USB-C ports and cables in 2023. The iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max all feature a USB-C port for the first time, as do the new Airpods Pro.

In that same vein of supporting a universal cable and making it easier to charge an Apple gadget with another Apple gadget, AirPods Pro 2nd Generation now come with a USB-C case and a USB-C-to-USB-C cable in the box. This should make charging all your devices more streamlined, and you can even plug your AirPods into an iPhone to charge. Of course, AirPods Pro can still be charged several other ways, too: with a MagSafe charger or standard Qi-enabled wireless charger and by using an Apple Watch charging puck .

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C Case, $249 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with USB-C Case boast the same excellent audio experience with active noise cancellation and transparency. And while the change that got all the attention during the special event keynote was the port swapping (and that’s the only visible difference between this year's AirPods Pro and last year's), it’s not the only big update Apple made on them.

In addition to changing the guard from Lightning to USB-C, the overall durability of the case and the individual AirPods Pro is improved. The entire package is now IP54 rated , which means resistance against water, sweat, and dust. AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with Lightning don’t carry that same dust resistance.

For the last update, AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C Case will have the ability for wireless lossless audio compression when used with Apple’s Vision Pro headset, which Apple is on track to ship in early 2024 (and revealed has an H2 chip inside it, the same chip that powers the AirPods Pro experience without issue).

When USB-C AirPods Pro begin shipping on Sept 22— they’re up for preorder now at $249 —there will also be three new features arriving for all AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with a free software update. I previewed the new features earlier this summer, and the star is a new Ambient Mode that combines active noise cancelation and adaptive transparency. Essentially, it blocks or suppresses the noise you don’t want to hear but ensures you can hear the sounds you need to hear.

AirPods Pro will also get personalized volume adjustments and conversation awareness, aiming to lower playback and switch to transparency when it detects you're speaking with someone.

On day one, these three new features will be available for the new AirPods Pro, and a free update will be available for AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with Lightning.

If you want to make the switch to a USB-C port, you must buy the new earbuds, too, because Apple will not be offering just the case for purchase. So if you’re new to Apple’s earbuds, have been rocking the first-generation Pros or maybe classic AirPods, or just want the latest and greatest, this new iteration of the second-generation is solid. You can preorder AirPods Pro second-generation with USB-C for $249 at Amazon here .

If USB-C doesn’t interest you or if you’d like to save a bit, AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with Lightning is currently discounted to $219 on Amazon with free shipping . You’ll want to act fast, though, as Apple is replacing the Lightning case models with the USB-C version.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.