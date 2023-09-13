Apple’s AirPods Pro have a new case (and, yes, port), but they're also way more durable for the same price

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Apple unveiled four new iPhones and two new Apple Watches at its Sept. 12 Wonderlust event, but the one takeaway you might be hearing the most about is overall switch to USB-C ports and cables in 2023. The iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max all feature a USB-C port for the first time, as do the new Airpods Pro.
In that same vein of supporting a universal cable and making it easier to charge an Apple gadget with another Apple gadget,
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C Case, $249 at
Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with USB-C Case boast the same excellent audio experience with active noise cancellation and transparency. And while the change that got all the attention during the special event keynote was the port swapping (and that’s the only visible difference between this year's AirPods Pro and last year's), it’s not the only big update Apple made on them.
In addition to changing the guard from Lightning to USB-C, the overall durability of the case and the individual AirPods Pro is improved. The
For the last update,
When USB-C AirPods Pro begin shipping on Sept 22—
AirPods Pro will also get personalized volume adjustments and conversation awareness, aiming to lower playback and switch to transparency when it detects you're speaking with someone.
On day one, these three new features will be available for the new AirPods Pro, and a free update will be available for AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with Lightning.
If you want to make the switch to a USB-C port, you must buy the new earbuds, too, because Apple will not be offering just the case for purchase. So if you’re new to Apple’s earbuds, have been rocking the first-generation Pros or maybe classic AirPods, or just want the latest and greatest, this new iteration of the second-generation is solid.
If USB-C doesn’t interest you or if you’d like to save a bit,
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.