Shoppers say these highly rated memory foam pillows help reduce ‘snoring, migraines, and neck pain’

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Old flat pillows aren’t that useful when you’re trying to get a good night’s sleep, especially if you struggle with neck and back pain. If you’re having a hard time getting comfortable, it might be time to swap out your pillows for a new pair that promotes healthy alignment.

The Nestl Cooling Memory Foam Pillows come in a two-pack that’s on sale for 43% off at Amazon, making them just $20 each. What sets them apart from ordinary pillows is they are customizable to fit your needs as the gel-infused shredded foam filling can be removed or added for the perfect amount of support. Not to mention, it also allows plenty of breathability and doesn’t trap body heat, which is great for hot sleepers. The entire thing will always feel as cool as the flip side of a pillow.

Nestl Cooling Memory Foam Pillows 2-Pack, $40 (was $70) at Amazon

Since you can adjust the firmness of the pillows, they’re a great choice for all types of sleepers, whether you prefer to rest on your back, stomach, or side. Even one pregnant shopper raved about their support saying, “I don’t wake up with pain and stiffness.” There are also nearly 5,000 other people who highly recommend the pillows and have left a five-star rating for how comfortable they are.

“They kept my head and neck elevated perfectly, to help me breathe better while I slept,” wrote another reviewer . “They are designed to keep the head and neck aligned to help with snoring, migraines, and neck pain. I really enjoy using these pillows, and highly recommend them to everybody!”

If there’s one piece of bedding to splurge on (besides a quality mattress), it’s a memory foam pillow and there’s no better time to buy than when a highly rated option is on sale. Order now, and the pair will arrive in as little as one week, but if you sign up for a Prime membership you’ll unlock free two-day shipping along with access to exclusive sales like Amazon’s newly announced Prime Big Deal Days, which is anticipated to take place mid-October.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.