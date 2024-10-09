Walmart is selling a $63 sheet set for only $19, and over 8,000 shoppers have given it a 5-star rating

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Did you know that sleep experts suggest replacing your bed sheets every two to three years? They also say you should wash your bedding at least once a week, especially those who sleep with pets. With that said, you can't go wrong with buying a new set, whether it's to replace your old worn-out bedding or to have on hand for laundry day.

Instead of paying hundreds of dollars for quality bedding, take advantage of the first-ever Walmart Holiday Deals event , which includes the Nestl Queen Bed Sheet Set for only $19 as opposed to $63. That's $44 in savings, and the four-piece set comes with everything you need to make your bed extra cozy for the summer season. You'll receive one deep-pocket fitted sheet that accommodates mattresses up to 16 inches, a flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases.

Nestl Bed Sheets Set, $19 (was $63) at Walmart

The sheet set is made of double-brushed microfiber that the brand claims is "softer than Egyptian and organic cotton." This material is silky-smooth, lightweight, breathable, and hypoallergenic, making it great for summer and anyone with sensitive skin. Paired with a heavy comforter, it's also comfortable for winter months, so you can use the sheets year-round.

More than 8,000 shoppers have given the set a five-star rating and many people call them "the best" on the market, especially at such an affordable price. One shopper described them as "very high-quality sheets, very nice feel to them, and comfortable." They added, "These are the best sheets I've bought in a long time."

Although there are 54 pretty colors to choose from, Charcoal Gray is the one that's available at such a steep discount. Plus, it's a neutral tone that goes well with practically any existing decor. If you'd rather have a bright, bold accent color in the room, the good news is all of the other colors are on sale for $26 or less, which is still at least a significant markdown.