This Nespresso machine delivers coffee that's 'better than a Starbucks latte' — and now it's 25% off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you enjoy a fresh cup of coffee in the morning or prefer a shot of espresso after dinner, not much beats the convenience of having a machine at home.

As a last-minute deal ahead of Christmas, a customer-loved Nespresso machine is now just $134 after a 25% discount. The Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine is made by Breville and exclusively brews via Nespresso pods—this way, you know you’re getting a perfectly-brewed and great-tasting cup of coffee or espresso every time.

It’s been purchased over 1,000 times in the last month and boasts more than 6,000 five-star ratings. If you’re a Prime member, you’ll score free, fast delivery, and Amazon promises it’ll arrive before Christmas.

I’ve been using the Vertuo Next daily for over a year and can attest that it’s exceptionally simple to use. You just turn the handle to the right, pop the pod in, turn the handle back to the left, and hit one button to brew. It’s also extremely compact at just 12 inches tall and 17 inches wide, making it great for small apartments or those with less counter space.

The Veruto Next doesn’t limit you in terms of brew sizes, either. You can produce a single or double shot of espresso and 5-, 8-, and 18-ounces of coffee.

With thousands of five-star ratings to its name, I’m clearly not the only one who swears by this coffee machine.“Most beloved item in this entire house. Never going back!” one shopper wrote.

“Never, ever going back to brewed coffee in a pot. This is the life. Truly the best coffee I’ve ever had. Do not confuse this with the brown water that comes out of a Keurig! Totally different technology, totally different coffee and taste,” the shopper continued. “This is better than a Starbucks latte or any latte I’ve had from an independent coffee shop.”

“My favorite part of the day,” wrote another shopper who continued, “I love this machine so much, the coffee is absolutely delicious. Why would I ever want to go to a coffee shop anymore?”

Whether you’re eager to upgrade your current coffee setup, need a last-minute gift that will surely delight, or want to get a Nespresso machine while it’s discounted, the Vertuo Next is an excellent choice. And if you prefer more advanced drinks, the Vertuo Next with a milk frother is also discounted to just $172 after a 25% discount. Either route, it’ll arrive before Christmas.