Make Barista-Quality Coffee at Home for 25% Off

If you're a coffee and espresso lover, look no further. Nespresso is offering a 25% off discount on its most popular models, including the Vertuo, VertuoPlus, Vertuo Next, and the Lattissima. There are also various color options and combination sets of the machine and capsules currently on sale.

We outline a few of our favorite Nespresso deals below, but you can also check out this Amazon roundup if you already have a machine in mind.

Price: $201.75, originally $269; amazon.com

This single serve coffee and espresso machine features a 25 second heat up time and energy saving automatic shut off. You can brew four different cup sizes, and pour over ice for an iced coffee or latte. The Aeroccino milk frother is included in this price, and can provide smooth hot or cold milk froth in just seconds. Each machine includes a complimentary starter set with capsule assortments. With over 10,600 ratings, this is by far one the most popular Nespresso bundles.

Price: $127.99, originally $179.95; amazon.com

This cherry-red single-serve Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso machine offers a range of serving sizes (including five, eight and 18 ounce sizes), and is only 5.5 inches wide. Made from partially recycled materials, this one-touch brewing system uses barcode-scanning technology and has Bluetooth connectivity.

Price: $481.83, originally $649; amazon.com

The Nespresso Lattissima Pro will take your coffee and espresso to the next level without any complex and confusing steps. It comes with a touchscreen for six recipes, and you can enjoy a Cappuccino or Latte Macchiato with just the touch of a button. With its high pressure pump, the delicate flavor of each coffee capsule is perfectly brewed, and the fast heat-up system can reach your ideal temperature in just 40 seconds.

