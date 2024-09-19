Walmart's bestselling 'comfy' $500 fleece sofa is on sale for only $290 right now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A comfortable sofa is the foundation of every living room. If you can find one that's comfy and beautiful, then you're one of the lucky ones as such a combo isn't always easy to find. Thankfully, we found a lovely fleece sofa on sale at Walmart that's pleasing to the eyes and to the touch.

The Neche Teddy Fleece Sofa is just $290 right now, down from the original price of $500. It's rare to find a couch of this quality at such a low price, especially since the furniture's minimalist design looks far more expensive than the price tag. This might be why it's one of Walmart's bestselling sofas.

Neche Teddy Fleece Sofa, $290 (was $500) at Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

The soft teddy fleece fabric paired with extra-deep seats makes for such a comfortable combo you probably won't want to get up for hours. This sofa includes two bottom cushions and three rear cushions as well as two throw pillows that make it extra cozy. All cushions and pillows have removable machine-washable covers for easy cleaning. Additionally, the wooden frame is kiln-dried, making it durable and strong from the inside out.

Walmart shoppers raved about the design and the feel of this couch, calling it "silky" and "so comfy." One buyer claimed, "the sofa is gorgeous. The velvet texture exudes opulence." They continued by saying the couch is "stunning and brightens the space." It's hard to imagine being uncomfortable on a sofa made from cozy fleece, and the reviews from happy customers seem to prove that point.