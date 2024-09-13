Walmart is selling a 'perfect' $660 sofa for only $297, and shoppers say it's 'so easy to put together'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Walmart has recently had some great sales on large sectionals, but if you don't have room in your home for something so big, don't you worry. For those of you who were starting to feel some serious savings FOMO, we have something for you. Walmart just lowered the price on an adorable Neche Corduroy 3-Seater Sofa from $660 to only $297.

Neche Corduroy 3-Seater Sofa, From $297 (was $660) at Walmart

Not only is this worth a buy because it’s more than half off, but it’s also a gorgeous little piece that can dress up your living room—while still being comfy enough for movie night. This couch is big enough for at least three people, and has deep-set seats that allow you to sit with your legs up—or big-spoon-little-spoon on date night.

It comes in three color options—olive green, beige, and gray—and has a wide-textured corduroy that is soft to the touch, and won’t wrinkle or fade easily. It is also incredibly sturdy with the ability to safely hold up to 850 pounds, while the cushions are soft and plush, giving you that lived-in feeling. That's exactly what we want in a sofa.

"Perfect couch to nap on," one shopper wrote. "The bottom cushions are nice and thick."

Neche claims that the couch can be put together by two people in 15 minutes, and customers seemed to agree. "This couch was super easy to assemble," wrote one shopper. "I can’t believe it fits in the box. It was actually a fun project for my 7-year-old and I—and it looks great.” Not to be outdone, another customer said, "Nice couch for a small space. My son assembled it for me and he said it took 10 minutes to put together."

"I was worried it wouldn't hold my weight because it was so easy to put together," another shopper wrote. "Safe to say that so far the worries were for nothing. It's a really comfortable sofa! The fabric is so soft and the sofa is sturdy."