Amazon's bestselling electric spin scrubber is 91% off right now, and shoppers say it 'makes life easier'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Gearing up for the holidays usually includes a deep clean of your home, especially if you're planning on hosting a gathering. Instead of wasting precious time scrubbing surfaces and washing the floors on your hands and knees, consider investing in a cleaning tool that does the hard work for you. Thanks to double Amazon discounts, you don't even have to spend more than $40.

The no.1 bestselling Nbonebs Electric Spin Scrubber is a whopping 91% off right now — and yes, this is the real deal. It's currently marked down from $400 to only $36 as long as you apply the on-page coupon before adding one to your cart. Doing so grants an extra 10% off and the unbelievably low price will be reflected at checkout. But hurry, because this is a limited-time deal that probably won't last much longer. Plus, at such a steep discount, it's bound to sell out soon.

Nbonebs Electric Spin Scrubber, $36 (was $400) at Amazon

This cordless electric spin scrubber offers two speeds for light and deep cleaning and features a powerful motor that puts in the elbow grease so you don't have to. It runs for up to 120 minutes on a single charge and comes with six detachable and interchangeable brush heads. They are great for cleaning large spaces, tight corners, and a variety of surfaces such as floors, sinks, bathtubs, showers, countertops, windows, mirrors, and more. Since it has an extendable handle that ranges from 14 to 47.2 inches, it can be used as a handheld device or as a wand that's ideal for reaching ceiling fans and baseboards without breaking your back.

More than 1,600 shoppers have given it a five-star rating and over 10,000 have sold in the past 30 days, which isn't shocking considering its super affordable price. Shoppers say that it "saves so much time and energy" and another claimed it "saved my back and knees from hurting all day."

"This makes life easier," another reviewer wrote . "I wished I knew these existed sooner! The scrubbing power is great — less work for me.