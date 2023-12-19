Amazon's no.1 bestselling mug warmer that keeps coffee 'perfectly hot' during long meetings is on sale for $15

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
There’s nothing better than enjoying a piping-hot cup of coffee while going through your morning routine, but unfortunately, it usually doesn’t take long for it to become lukewarm. If you prefer hot coffee, well, hot, and wish there was a way to keep your mug heated without making several trips to the microwave, you’re in luck.
The
Enjoy your morning brew at home and then take the warmer to the office so you can continue to reap its benefits all day long. You could even use it to keep soup warm during lunchtime.
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer, $15 (was $20) at
Amazon
Another perk is the warmer has a user-friendly design that’s basically foolproof since it only has one switch to power it on and off. It also features a red indicator light so you know when it’s hot and not safe to touch. Although it’s not dishwasher-safe, it’s easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth or disinfectant wipe as long as it’s turned off and cooled down.
The warmer heats up in mere minutes and keeps beverages hot as long as you need it to. You might not think a device like this is made to last, but lots of reviewers said theirs has lasted for years.
“I work from home and keeping a warm cup of bliss is a must,”
