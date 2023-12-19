Amazon's no.1 bestselling mug warmer that keeps coffee 'perfectly hot' during long meetings is on sale for $15

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing better than enjoying a piping-hot cup of coffee while going through your morning routine, but unfortunately, it usually doesn’t take long for it to become lukewarm. If you prefer hot coffee, well, hot, and wish there was a way to keep your mug heated without making several trips to the microwave, you’re in luck.

The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer is currently on sale for just $15 and is the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s tea & espresso beverage warmers category. It’s also backed by over 34,000 five-star ratings with one shopper claiming that this is “absolutely the best desk accessory I've ever purchased.” Others rave that it makes a great gift. The best part is it's compact and portable, so you can take it practically anywhere as long as there is an outlet nearby.

Enjoy your morning brew at home and then take the warmer to the office so you can continue to reap its benefits all day long. You could even use it to keep soup warm during lunchtime.

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer, $15 (was $20) at Amazon

Another perk is the warmer has a user-friendly design that’s basically foolproof since it only has one switch to power it on and off. It also features a red indicator light so you know when it’s hot and not safe to touch. Although it’s not dishwasher-safe, it’s easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth or disinfectant wipe as long as it’s turned off and cooled down.

The warmer heats up in mere minutes and keeps beverages hot as long as you need it to. You might not think a device like this is made to last, but lots of reviewers said theirs has lasted for years. One repeat buyer said, “the first one I bought is still working well after 12 years [and] I just bought a second one.” Another person said , “[it] keeps my coffee perfectly hot during those long morning zoom meetings” and added, “I should have bought this months ago.”

“I work from home and keeping a warm cup of bliss is a must,” a third reviewer wrote . “Three years later it is still a worthy purchase and one that has made life a little bit sweeter. All I can say is that it does the job of keeping my drinks nice and hot.”