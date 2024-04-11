A cordless stick vacuum that makes cleaning 'so much easier' is now $91 off at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes, it's not necessary to invest in a full-size vacuum, especially if your entire place has hard floors. Anyone looking to save money on a quality cleaning machine should turn to Amazon, where there are a plethora of options on sale including the Moysoul Cordless Stick Vacuum .

This model has a slim, lightweight design weighing just 5.3 pounds that's easy to maneuver and is currently on sale for only $89 thanks to double discounts. All you have to do is apply the on-page $30 coupon, and it'll bring the total to its lowest price in history, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel. The adjustment will be reflected at checkout.

Choose from three suction modes, and the powerful brushless motor will pick up dirt, debris, and pet hair in its path whether it's from hard floors or low-pile carpets. It also doubles as a wireless handheld vacuum that makes it even more worth the investment. Use the detachable base and accessories to clean stairs, car interiors, and furniture with ease.

Moysoul 9-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $89 (was $180) at Amazon

As debris is sucked into the vacuum, it goes through a five-stage filtration system that traps dirt and small particles so nothing is released back into the air. You'll see everything else distributed into the 1.2-liter dust cup that can be emptied at the touch of a button so you don't have to get your hands dirty.

Hundreds of shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and more than 2,000 vacuums have sold in the past 30 days. One person claimed that it has "great sucking power," and others said it makes cleaning "so much easier." People also love that the battery lasts for up to 60 minutes, so it's great for cleaning quick messes or large areas.

"So light and easy to handle and maneuvers into every conceivable position so you never miss a spot," another reviewer wrote . "Battery life is great! I can vacuum my entire condo on one charge! Works well on all my tile as well as the carpet! 100% recommended!"