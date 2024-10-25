REI is selling a $700 two-person tent for only $315, and shoppers say it's actually easy to set up

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The sun is shining, the leaves are changing, and it's the perfect time for a camping trip to take in the fall foliage. If you want to get the most out of your camping trip though, you will need to have the right equipment.

Finding a tent that is both light and sturdy can be a struggle—not only deciding what type of gear you need, but also how much you are willing to spend. Luckily, REI has a pretty obvious choice up for grabs. The Mountain Hardwear Outpost 2 Tent is currently available for $315—if that seems like a lot, take into consideration that it usually sells for over twice as much at $700.

Mountain Hardwear Outpost 2 Tent, $315 (was $700) at REI

This is a 3-season, dual canopy tent that is designed to give you maximum protection even in stormy weather. "I went winter camping and used the Outpost 2 tent," said one shopper. "It performed well with 7 inches of new snow and wind during the night. Happy about this product!"

Made of mostly nylon ripstop, it is also incredibly durable and prevents water from sneaking in. Mesh panels at the roof and door however still allow for ventilation so it won't feel stuffy.

The combination of nylon and DAC J-stakes makes this tent weigh in just over 5 pounds, making it an excellent choice for backpackers as well. The D-shaped doors are easy to open and close, and it can hold up to two people if you don't mind some close quarters. "Relatively easy setup," said one shopper. " I’m 6-foot-5 and I fit inside with plenty of length to spare. It’s also nice to be able to sit up in the tent in the morning"