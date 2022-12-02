The 34 Most Practical Gifts to Give This Year

Let’s face the facts: Being gifted practical items has a really bad rap. Those holiday memories of opening socks instead of the latest Matchbox cars can really scar a person. But practical doesn’t have to mean boring, as there are some practical gifts that can be both useful and fun.

So you don’t get the title of “Boring Aunt or Uncle” this holiday season, we’ve put together a few practical gift ideas that they’ll really use.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Best Practical Gifts for the Kitchen

For your eco-conscious friends and family, this beautifully sleek water bottle uses ultraviolet light to purify water, killing 99.9% of germs and viruses in less than five minutes. Plus it keeps your drink cold for up to 24 hours, and hot for up to eight hours.

We are a sucker for style and organization in the same object, so we loved the idea of this spice rack that will season their food and look great doing it. The 20 jars come filled with quality spices sealed in glass jars with engraved caps for easy identification.

It’s tiny, it’s sleek, and it blends fruits and vegetables easily to create great smoothies, sauces, and dips. The blender cup even doubles as a to-go container so you can take your smoothie with you. And its small size means it won’t take up too much counter or pantry space.

We would have never thought this was a thing, but now that we know, we want some. Wrap one of these reversible cotton cozies around your soup bowl before you microwave it, and you’ll be able to grab your bowl without singeing off your fingers or palms. It can also be used with cold items like ice cream.

All of their other serving bowls will be jealous because this is the only one they’ll use. It has graceful lines and a lovely silver shine. Plus, it’s also freezer and oven safe, making it more practical than a wooden serving bowl.

One might argue that a s’mores maker isn’t a “practical” gift per se. One would be wrong, because this tabletop electric gadget plugs in—indoors or out—and allows them to make one of the world’s greatest treats without building a big fire or even going out in the cold.

We have this, and we love it. Is the best part the cheese knives and wine opener? The tiny chalk labels? The rim around the edge that keeps crackers from running off the sides? Or maybe, the ceramic containers that hold olives, dip, honey, and other snacks? The correct answer is D, all of the above.

Sometimes apartment and condo dwellers want fresh herbs too, and these adorable mason jar herb gardens are a great gift for those lacking square footage for a garden. The passive hydroponic system takes care of the feeding and watering; all they’ll need is a sunny window and a recipe for Nonna’s bolognese.

This 24 oz stainless steel, leakproof water bottle keeps beverages cold for hours, even in the summer. It also fits nicely in a car cup holder, and comes in 20 different colors.

Best Practical Gifts for the Home & Outdoors

They’ll be able to light the grill, then pop open their favorite bottled beverage with this handy tool. The flexible neck will let them light from any angle, and it’s rechargeable with an included USB cord.

Never have to run back into the house to get grill spices again. This clever set of three spice jars--one for salt, a grinder for pepper, and one for that special rub recipe--stick tight to the steel grill so that all of their favorite seasonings are within arm’s reach of the grill or smoker.

If they’re into hiking, camping, or just being prepared at all times, this is the perfect gift. The waterproof solar-powered charging station supports three devices at the same time, can charge from the sun or through a USB-C cord, provides wireless charging for their devices, and has a powerful LED flashlight.

Perhaps the most stylish rack we’ve ever seen, this is a great housewarming gift for those who love the look of natural wood finish with the functionality of elegant design. Each of the 25 beechwood triangles folds down to provide rack storage for coats, purses, bags, umbrellas, dog leashes… we could go on and on.

It’s easy to follow along with recipes or your favorite tv shows with this combination stand and Bluetooth speaker, which holds cell phones or tablets with ease. It’s small and lightweight, so it’s easy to pack in any backpack or bag.

Need a screwdriver? Need to write something down? Need to make sure something is level before you screw it into the wall? It’s all here in one tool, that also includes a pen and a small ruler. It’s perfect for their car, purse, or junk drawer.

We got a set of sheets as a gift once, and wore them completely out. We loved them so much. The same will be true for these cozy flannel sheets, which are wrinkle-resistant, don’t pill, are super soft, and dry quickly. They’ll soon be a favorite.

Planners are a personal thing, and with this magnetic notebook, they can organize the book however they like. The undated calendar pages and lined paper can be sorted together, separately, rearranged, and refilled often. The included silver pen also sticks to the magnetic spine, so they’ll always have a pen handy.

We know--a fabric shaver as a gift? If you have someone who loves sweaters like we do, they will love this device. It’s the best at de-pilling sweaters of all kinds (we’ve tried them all), and the lint brush is superb. The three different shavers handle different types of fabric, and we’ve used them all. A must get gift for those with a sweater collection.

A rare find, in that this is a good-looking and functional gift item. The hand-held vacuum is great for cleaning small messes, countertops, or cars. Additionally, it quickly recharges with USB-C so it’s ready for anything, anywhere.

This amazing little gadget is great for those outdoorsy types, but it’s also great for people who just like a super convenient package of every tool you could ever need. In addition to the usual multi-tool attachments, this one has a hammer, saw, multiple screwdriver bits, and a can opener. The hammer also works as a set of pliers.

Capri Blue’s Volcano scent is citrus-forward, with notes of mountain trees like pine, and it’s in almost every Anthropologie store. We love the fact that it’s not overpowering, and when used with these wool dryer balls, their sheets, towels and clothes will smell fresh and inviting. Wool dryer balls are also a more eco-friendly alternative to dryer sheets.

Gardening can be hard on a person’s body, especially as one ages (not that we’d know). This bench/kneeler holds up to 330 lbs., has supportive pockets to hold all their gardening tools, folds easily, and weighs only about 5 lbs., so it’s easy to transport around the yard. Their backs and knees will thank you.

Best Practical Gifts for the Bath

If you’ve experienced luxury Turkish cotton towels, you know how soft and absorbent they are, and how pricey they can get. This highly rated set of six (two washcloths, two hand towels, and two bath towels) only gets softer with washing, and is a gift they’ll use over and over again.

Touch-free is so important to prevent the spread of germs and viruses, as we’ve learned in the last two years. This automatic hands-free soap dispenser holds over 11 oz of soap, has three power settings, and features a non-slip base.

We admit it, we are sticklers for order and symmetry. But that’s not why we love these refillable dispensers. It’s their narrow width and greater depth, which means they’ll fit neatly in even the smallest of shampoo boxes in showers, allowing more room for other things. They also come in multiple colors, with their own ready-made labels.

We wish we had a bathtub to hang this beautiful set of bath salt bottles next to in our bathroom. Made of brass and iron, with glass bottles, their favorite bath salts and potions will be both handy and elegant. Of course, it can be used for other bathroom notions as well, like cotton balls and swabs.

There aren’t enough words to describe how much we love this hair dryer. It’s like getting a professional blow-out in the comfort of your own home. It’s really a game changer for friends and family with long or thick hair. They will thank you a million times over.

It’s made in the USA using a natural cold process, has no harmful ingredients, and the scents are wonderful. Anyone will love these nourishing soaps, and they’re perfect for sensitive skin.

Best Practical Gifts That We Just Liked

Growing up spending weekends on a lake, we understand the tremendous loss as you watch a favorite pair of sunnies sink deep into the waters. Not so with these bad boys! Your favorite water baby will love these stylish frames that don’t sink and also protect our waterways—a portion of every sale goes to protect coastlines.

Why should humans have all the fun with Le Creuset? This 4.25 quart jar coordinates with the humans’ cookware, is made from durable steel with the porcelain glaze known by fans of the French pan maker, and more importantly, it holds many noms for their furry friends.

There are other bag hangers we’ve tried, but they can take up a lot of room in a purse or handbag. This collapsible model doesn’t take up a ton of space, but is strong enough to hold a good sized bag. Plus it doubles as a phone stand, so it’s really two gifts for the price of one.

We know everyone has cables, after all they come with the phone, after all. But this cable does something for the environment, because it’s made from discarded fishing nets collected from the oceans and the fishing industry. That’s fewer nets left to entangle wildlife, and more charging power for your friends and family.

Parents of newborns, and really kids in general, will adore you for gifting them this white noise machine that also serves as a sleep trainer, night light, and clock. It’s all controlled from an app on the parents phone, so they can adjust wake up and sleep times as needed.

Getting stuck in the car during a storm is no joke. We made it through one a few years ago, and we know plenty of people who would have loved to have this electric blanket. It plugs into the car cigarette lighter, and with a 96 inch long cord it will even reach to most back seats. It’s great for road trip lovers in any climate.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.