Amazon is selling a $170 air purifier for only $60, and several shoppers are repeat buyers

Air purifiers come in all shapes and sizes, but finding one that can handle large rooms can be difficult. Unfortunately, just doubling up on two smaller purifiers doesn't do the job. If you do find one that can manage your large room, it's often expensive. Thanks to Prime Day, we've found the perfect high-capacity air purifier that you can buy for a low price.

The Mooka Large Room Air Purifier can cover a room of up to 1,076 square feet and is on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day for just $60. That's a discount of $110 off the regular price. This air purifier has over 3,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers couldn't be happier with its performance. One shopper called the unit the "best ever," adding that the purifier "keeps everything dust-free and the air quality is superb even with two cats!"

Mooka Large Room Air Purifier, $60 (was $170) at Amazon

If you're looking for something beyond a standard air purifier, then give this unit a closer look. It uses a H13 True HEPA filter with an activated carbon feature that traps pet hair, dander, and the smallest dust particles. The purifier also includes a host of other features, like multiple timer settings, a low-decibel brushless motor, and a child lock to prevent accidental operation when not in use.

One of the most popular aspects of the product among reviewers was how quiet it was, especially when set to the lowest setting. One shopper remarked , "They are so quiet on the lower settings that I often put my hand over it to make sure it's still on." Another shared : "I've had them in my other house for four years and now we purchased more of them for our new beach home." Nothing says satisfaction like a repeat customer.