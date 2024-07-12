Skip to main content
Amazon is selling a $170 air purifier for only $60, and several shoppers are repeat buyers
An US giant Amazon employee passes by its logo on the opening day of the new distribution center in Augny, eastern France

Air purifiers come in all shapes and sizes, but finding one that can handle large rooms can be difficult. Unfortunately, just doubling up on two smaller purifiers doesn't do the job. If you do find one that can manage your large room, it's often expensive. Thanks to Prime Day, we've found the perfect high-capacity air purifier that you can buy for a low price.

The Mooka Large Room Air Purifier can cover a room of up to 1,076 square feet and is on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day for just $60. That's a discount of $110 off the regular price. This air purifier has over 3,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers couldn't be happier with its performance. One shopper called the unit the "best ever," adding that the purifier "keeps everything dust-free and the air quality is superb even with two cats!"

If you want to take advantage of this amazing early deal, then you just need to have an Amazon Prime membership. At only $15 a month, it's well worth it considering all the benefits. Prime members have access to all Prime Day deals as well as free shipping and additional membership programs like Prime Video and Prime Gaming.

Mooka Large Room Air Purifier, $60 (was $170) at Amazon

The Mooka Large Room Air Purifier is on sale right now at Amazon

If you're looking for something beyond a standard air purifier, then give this unit a closer look. It uses a H13 True HEPA filter with an activated carbon feature that traps pet hair, dander, and the smallest dust particles. The purifier also includes a host of other features, like multiple timer settings, a low-decibel brushless motor, and a child lock to prevent accidental operation when not in use.

One of the most popular aspects of the product among reviewers was how quiet it was, especially when set to the lowest setting. One shopper remarked, "They are so quiet on the lower settings that I often put my hand over it to make sure it's still on." Another shared: "I've had them in my other house for four years and now we purchased more of them for our new beach home." Nothing says satisfaction like a repeat customer.

If you've been searching for an air purifier for a large room but were hoping to not spend a fortune, then the Mooka Large Room Air Purifier is just what you need. It's only $60 right now ahead of Prime Day, and that makes it a breath of fresh air.

