A $110 air purifier that 'works like a charm' is on sale for only $50 at Amazon thanks to double discounts

It's that time of year when the trees are blooming and pollen is filling the air, which can cause allergy symptoms like stuffy noses and itchy eyes. An easy and relatively affordable way to relieve these issues is to invest in a quality air purifier for your home.
It works great for removing pollen, odor, smoke, and pet dander from the air in a short amount of time and is ideal for large living rooms, bedrooms, offices, or basements. Thankfully, it only weighs 3.43 pounds, so it's easy to move from one place to another.
The LED control panel at the top allows you to choose between four fan speeds, select sleep mode with the optional night light, and set timers, and an indicator light will alert you when the filter needs to be replaced. It's recommended to swap it out at least every six months. Each HEPA filter removes particles from the air in as little as 10 minutes, according to the brand, and it has a quiet motor that won't disrupt your sleep.
Aside from cleansing the air, it can also make your space smell nice to further improve your home's atmosphere. This machine doubles as an essential oil diffuser and comes with an aroma pad where you can add up to five drops of your favorite scent (sold separately).
More than 2,000 of these air purifiers have sold in the past 30 days, and hundreds of people have given it a five-star rating.
