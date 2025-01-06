Walmart is selling $150 waterproof earbuds for only $30, and shoppers praise the 'clear and natural' sound

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Bluetooth Earbuds offer lightweight, wireless convenience and great sound quality. If you prefer to hear what's happening around you while listening to your headphones, then you might opt for open-ear earbuds. They clip conveniently on the ear instead of sitting in the ear canal, offering high-quality sound without blocking out all ambient noise. We found an amazing deal on a pair of open-ear earbuds at Walmart , and they're waterproof, too!

You can buy the Monster Waterproof Open-Ear Earbuds for just $30 right now. The regular price of these headphones is $150, and there's no telling when the price will go back up. Take advantage of this amazing 80% discount while you still can.

Monster Waterproof Open-Ear Earbuds, $30 (was $150) at Walmart

These earbuds have premium sound, and they're also available at a budget price. The 33-millimeter speakers offer dynamic sound via an ingenious acoustic cavity structure. They can fully charge in just one hour and run for up to eight hours on a single charge. An IPX5 waterproof rating means you don't need to worry about damage when jogging in the rain. Each earbud is made of high-elasticity rubber that fits snugly on the ear cuff without discomfort. The headphones have Bluetooth capability and intelligent noise reduction technology in the built-in microphone, so phone calls sound like music to the ears.

The reviews of these earbuds from Walmart shoppers were overwhelmingly positive. One buyer called them "my new favorite earphones," adding, "They are very comfortable. I barely even feel them on. Also, I love how small and snug they are…The sound quality is very good."

Another customer claimed "These are by far the best earbuds I have ever had. They stay in place and don't fall out…They sound great as well." Many shoppers praised the "clear and natural" sound quality of these earbuds in their reviews.