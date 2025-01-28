Amazon is selling a 'compact' $146 Bluetooth speaker for only $36 that has 'amazing sound quality'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Having a good Bluetooth speaker is a necessity that you may not realize you need until you don't have it. Whether you are headed to the beach, hosting a party, or simply want some tunes to jam out to as you clean your house, a portable, wireless speaker that can amplify your music far beyond the abilities of your phone is a must.

Right now, Amazon is selling this $146 Monster S110 Bluetooth Speaker for only $36. That's right, for a limited time, you can snag this speaker for a stunning 75% off before it's too late.

Monster Bluetooth Speaker, $36 (was $146) at Amazon

This speaker is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand — or subsequently a bag or backpack — and it has a strap that also allows you to hook it to a carabiner. It is capable of playing music for up to 16 hours on a single charge, and it is waterproof so you don't have to worry about taking it along to water-side activities.

"I love this speaker," said one shopper. "It’s a sleek design and great size, not too big at all. It was fairly easy to connect to Bluetooth, and the sound was very good quality. I have the speaker on my desk and I use it all the time."

The speaker also has a built-in microphone that allows you to use it as a virtual assistant or take calls hands-free.

"I wanted something small and portable, but also powerful," said another shopper. "This compact speaker did not disappoint. My boyfriend and I use the Bluetooth feature with our phones, and we have no trouble connecting. The sound quality is amazing — the speaker is big enough to handle any music, even in large areas. Very pleased with this purchase."