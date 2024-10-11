Wayfair is selling a 'gorgeous' $2,340 genuine leather sofa for just $767, and shoppers call it 'extremely comfortable''

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A good-looking sofa can take your living room from lackluster to luxurious in a hurry. One of the easiest ways to achieve this goal is with a genuine leather couch. They rarely go on sale because of the high material costs. However, we found an unbelievable deal on one at Wayfair , and it's simply too big of a discount to pass up.

The Modway Genuine Leather Sofa is only $767 right now. That's an amazing 67% off the regular price of $2,340. A top grain leather sofa for less than $1,000 is a rare find, so take advantage of this deal while you still can.

Modway Genuine Leather Sofa, $767 (was $2,340) at Wayfair

This stylish sofa is the epitome of class. The top grain genuine leather is supple and soft to the touch. Its spring coil support system and high density foam cushions offer the perfect balance of durability and comfort. Modern lines and solid rubberwood legs give the couch a sleek, contemporary look. It's minimalist without being dull. You won't find an elegant leather sofa that's better priced, so you might as well stop looking.

Caring for a genuine leather sofa is easier than you might think. A standard microfiber cloth is perfect for keeping the leather free of dust, crumbs, or other small nuisances. You can use a leather cleaning solution or even simple soap and water for general washing and stain removal. To ensure the longevity of your couch, apply leather conditioner and protectant to seal the surface and make it more stain-resistant.

Wayfair shoppers were highly impressed with this "gorgeous" sofa. One customer said it was "extremely comfortable," adding "It's easy to assemble and I'm pleased with this purchase." Another shared "This is an excellent sofa. It's very firm and good for back support and the top grain leather is very well-done. This is an incredible value for the quality."