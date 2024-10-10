Walmart is selling a 'top-notch' $599 queen memory foam mattress for only $179 during its deals event

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Upgrading to a new mattress is a big purchase for most people, and with so many options on the market, it can be tough to make a decision. Anyone interested in a memory foam bed is in luck because Walmart has an abundance of options on sale during the Holiday Deals event that lasts until Oct. 13.

The $599 Mlily Ego Queen Memory Foam Mattress is currently available for only $179 for the remainder of the big sale, which equals 70% off. It's not very often that you can find a quality mattress at such a steep discount, so waste no time before adding one to your cart. The best part is that it's eligible for free shipping and can arrive in as little as two days, depending on your location. That means you could be sleeping on a "top-notch" mattress by the weekend.

The mattress is made up of four layers including flex support base foam, gel green tea AeroFusion memory foam, an inner cover, and a jacquard fabric cover. With all of that combined, it sits 8 inches high and offers ample support, motion isolation, and pressure relief to help relieve sore muscles and reduce pain. Many shoppers attest that it's a stellar choice and say they notice a difference in their sleep quality.

"Once I threw myself on it, it felt like I was laying on a cloud," one reviewer wrote. "Great quality, it kinda takes your shape when you sleep and it feels sticky when you first use it but it's just the foam. My back pain flew away after a week of sleeping on it and I'm getting way better sleep so take my 5/5 [stars]."