Walmart is selling a $319 Michael Kors crossbody bag for $58, and shoppers say they 'absolutely love this purse'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Attention shoppers — the gifting season may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean all of the sales went with it. In fact, there are still some incredible deals to be had on gifts for everyone in your family at Walmart. If you're on the hunt for something to surprise the woman in your life, look no further.

Right now, Walmart is selling this $319 Michael Kors Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag for only $58. Yes, you read that right, it's a whopping $261 off, but only for a limited time.

Michael Kors Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag, $58 (was $319) at Walmart

The Michael Kors Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag. Courtesy of Walmart

This bag has a sleek design and is made with Saffiano leather. It comes with an adjustable crossbody strap, and is available in a classic black shade — though there are also other colorways on sale at various price points.

"I absolutely love this purse," said one shopper. "As a larger woman, this purse has a great length of a strap to still wear as a crossbody. My Kindle fits into this purse perfectly with plenty of room for my phone and other personal items. I would purchase this purse in every color!"

The bag measures 10 by 6.5 by 2.5 inches, which makes it large enough to carry necessities but not so big as to be burdensome. It also sits comfortably in the middle of dressy and casual, so you can easily style it either way.

"Bought it for my 'picky' daughter who knows her purses," said another shopper. "It has to be beautiful, savvy, and fit all her needs. This M.K. purse did everything and more! She was very, very happy. She said, " It was soooooo nice." Picky girl loved it, that gives it 10 stars!"

Although it's a mostly open design, this purse does have a small pocket on the inside to help you keep track of tiny belongings like lip products, keys, or a frequently used credit card. Since it is structured, you can also stuff it pretty full without worrying that it will bulge or deform the leather. Additionally, there are options with various hardware colors, so there are choices for both the gold and silver jewelry wearers.