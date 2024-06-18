Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a $600 patio dining set for nearly half off, and shoppers say it's 'beautiful'
Walmart is selling a $600 patio dining set for nearly half off, and shoppers say it's 'beautiful'

"This patio set is exactly what I was looking for."

There are few things more enjoyable than getting your loved ones together to share a meal outside during the summer. But if you’re still "borrowing" seating from your kitchen to seat guests, it’s past time to pick up a stylish, made-for-the-outdoors patio set.

Ahead of the Fourth of July, consider picking up this MF Studio 7-Piece Patio Dining Set for $235 less than usual. 

MF Studio 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set, $365 (was $600) at Walmart

The MF Studio 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set is on sale right now at Walmart

This 6-seat outdoor dining set includes one dining table and six steel armchairs. Made with a heavy-duty steel frame and a powder-coated finish, the set promises to endure outdoor elements for years to come. Better still, the 60-by-38-inch table features a 1.57-inch diameter umbrella hole, which can be handy especially during cloud-free, summer hangs. Each of the chairs offers a 300-pound capacity.

The best price on this set is for the Black & Brown colorway, but Black & Blue and Black & Red options are available for $390 and $400 respectively.

If the set isn’t exactly what you’re looking for, Walmart offers a 30-day return window. Plus, all MF Studio outdoor furniture products are covered by MF Studio Warranty against defective materials or workmanship.

Shoppers were delighted by the ease of assembly and quality. One reviewer said that the patio set was "exactly what I was looking for" and offered a "great quality for the price and looks really nice."

"It is beautiful!" wrote another shopper. "Great piece for the price. It has handled well with rain and wind and my children jumping on the chairs. Table can be easily cleaned."

If you’re looking to seriously upgrade your backyard space this summer, it’ll be tough to pass up this MF Studio Patio Dining Set. Whether you’re planning your 4th of July party, or want to spend your work-from-home days in your backyard, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal on a patio set online. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

