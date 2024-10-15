Walmart is selling a $229 mattress topper for only $90 that shoppers say makes their beds 'feel brand new'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If every side of the bed has seemed like the wrong side of the bed lately, you may be due for an upgrade. And while a comforter or quilt can make a difference, it won't make an old mattress feel like new again. Luckily, we have a hack.

A mattress topper—particularly a memory foam one—is an excellent option for extending the longevity of your mattress, and while they can come at a decently high price, Walmart is currently selling this $229 Meritlife 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper for only $90. That's right, you can get a whole new feel for under $100.

Meritlife Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $90 (was $229) at Walmart

At 3 inches thick, this topper hits the ideal balance of support and cushioning. It is thick enough to support the back and take pressure off of achy joints, but it's not so thick that you'll feel like you're sinking.

"I love it," said one shopper. "I bought one for the guest bedroom and now got one for my bed. Medium firmness not too soft—made my bed feel brand new. It's so comfy I don't want to get out of bed."

The foam itself is infused with a cooling gel which helps to keep you from overheating at night and makes it cool to the touch. The removable mesh cover is also breathable and washable—great for those sweaty sleepers out there.

"Huge upgrade for my mattress," said one shopper. "I had an older 2-inch memory foam topper on it before and it did not make the bed comfortable enough. This new mattress topper is great and I really like that it comes with a cover."