Wayfair is selling a 'amazing' $880 velvet sofa with over 15,000 perfect ratings for only $293

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you want an easy way to add some luxury to your space, you can't go wrong with velvet. Whether it's through pillows, a throw, or even furniture, the luxe fabric looks and feels expensive—but it doesn't have to be. For example, Wayfair is currently offering an $880 Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Couch for only $293—that's 67% off the original price!

Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Couch, $293 (was $880) at Wayfair

This couch is a two-seater convertible sofa, meaning you can turn it into a bed by simply pulling the back down to be even with the seat. It has legs on the back to keep it stable and also can be put down one cushion at a time, so you could have one up and one down.

"Great purchase," said one shopper. "I really like the option of half reclining the backs. I just moved into a new place and this was very easy to move with. I just unscrewed the legs and was able to move it into a basement apartment easily with just me and one other person. "

At almost 82 inches long, it's large enough for most people to stretch out pretty comfortably. It currently comes in seven available colors and has plush foam-filled cushions that are comfortable and yet firm. While velvet can sometimes be a pain to keep clean, customers said this one held up great.

"The color was exactly like the picture, it feels very sturdy, and was fairly simple to assemble," said one shopper. "My cat threw up on it within the first week (*eye roll*) and I was nervous about how well it would clean but it did amazing! You would never know where the mess was – the velvet material still feels and looks amazing."

"I’m in love with this sofa," another shopper wrote. "The royal blue color is exquisite. There is absolutely nothing to complain about. It’s very firm when converted to a bed but that’s nothing a mattress topper won’t fix."