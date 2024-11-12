Walmart's 'eye-catching' $400 5-piece luggage set is only $106 for a limited time

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While traveling light is nice, traveling prepared is nicer. That's why a five-piece luggage set should be part of any upcoming travel plans. Whether you use all five pieces for your trip or you mix and match, it's nice to have options. We found what may be the most gorgeous five-piece luggage set on the internet, and it happens to be on sale at Walmart .

The Melalenia 5-Piece Hardside Luggage Set is only $106 right now during Walmart's early Black Friday sale, which is an unbelievable 74% off the regular price of $400. You probably won't find a more stylish luggage set at this big of a discount anywhere. Thankfully, its construction is as good as its looks.

Melalenia 5-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $106 (was $400) at Walmart

This luggage set does not disappoint when it comes to features. It includes ultra-silent dual spinner wheels, embedded TSA-approved locks, and double burst-proof zippers. The polypropylene hardshell exterior features an alternating matte and gloss finish wave pattern, which is sure to turn heads. Each suitcase has a heavy-duty aluminum telescoping handle as well. It comes in six stunning colorways and includes a 28-inch suitcase, a 24-inch suitcase, a 20-inch carry-on, a 14-inch cosmetics case, and a 7-inch toiletry case. The suitcases are also expandable, offering an extra 20% of interior space.

With over 1,100 five-star ratings, this luggage set is a real crowd pleaser. The first thing many notice about these bags is their gorgeous design. One Walmart shopper called the set "eye-catching," while another described it as "distinctive." Many shared experiences of being complimented on the bags while walking through the airport. Reviewers also praised this set as "great value" and said it was "well-made with great quality material." This luggage set literally has everything.