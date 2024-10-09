Walmart is selling a 'super soft' $80 heated blanket for only $30 that shoppers say keeps them 'warm and toasty'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Long winter nights are not so far off. For those of you whose moods just plummeted, coming there's no better way to lift your spirits than to embrace the cozy.

To combat the chills and blues, you can't go wrong with a super-soft blanket—and extra brownie points if it's heated. While it might not be freezing yet, now is a good time to invest in this Maxkare Heated Sherpa Blanket , because during Walmart's Holiday Deals event, you can score it for $50 off the original price. That makes it only $30!

Maxkare Electric Throw Blanket, $30 (was $80) at Walmart

This super-plush throw is double sided with a sherpa and fleece material on either side. It is 50 by 60 inches, which is more than big enough to snuggle up alone or with a cuddle buddy. It is also machine-washable, so no sweat if you spill your hot chocolate.

Forget that it's also heated? Well it has a total of six heating levels as well as 1 to 5 hour timer settings. "Perfect to keep in the living room," said one shopper. "The level six gets pretty hot and it heats up very fast." "Always keeps me warm and toasty," another shopper wrote.

One shopper even described it as their "favorite earthly possession," and went on to say, "I don't know how I ever lived without this blanket! I use my heated blanket every day, year round! I've bought several as gifts, they're the best—super soft too!"