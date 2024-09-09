Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a 'soft and cozy' $80 heated blanket for just $34, and it has over 3,500 five-star ratings
"The blanket of my dreams."

As temperatures begin to cool, lounging on the sofa becomes even more appealing. However, if you're prone to becoming a little too chilly, you may want to consider a heated blanket. It's the perfect way to keep warm, without wearing multiple layers of clothing inside.

The Maxcare Electric Heated Throw Blanket is only $34 right now, which is 57% off the regular price. This hot buy is well worth the price, according to shoppers, and it'll keep you feeling warm until springtime and beyond!

Maxcare Electric Heated Throw Blanket, $34 (was $80) at Walmart

The Maxcare Electric Heated Throw Blanket is on sale right now at Walmart

This throw is the perfect couch companion as it offers everything you'd want in a heated blanket. It's the perfect size at 50 by 60 inches and also includes six heating levels, timers for up to five hours, and overheat protection for added safety. The 100% flannel and sherpa fabric is machine washable and can stand the test of time with extended use. The blanket is extremely soft to the touch and just as useful in warmer weather without the heating function.

Walmart customers were overwhelmingly pleased with this product. In fact, more than 3,500 of them gave it a five-star rating. "Snuggly," "soft," and "cozy" are just a few of the most common words used to describe this blanket. One buyer said, "[I] couldn't be happier with the blanket of my dreams" before adding that it's "absolutely worth it." Another shared that they liked it so much, they purchased a second one.

Grab the Maxcare Electric Heated Throw Blanket right now while it's only $34, unless you want to be frozen out of this deal. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.