Amazon's no.1 bestselling $50 expanding travel backpack is just $32 right now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Traveling without proper luggage is like fishing without a rod. It just doesn't work. A well-designed backpack can hold all the items you might need at a moment's notice on your trip while allowing you to remain hands-free. Fortunately, we found an incredible bag at Amazon that's on sale right now.

The Matein XX-Large Travel Backpack is only $32 at the moment, which is down from the original price of $50. This backpack has more features than the average bag, and the deeply discounted price makes it a must-buy.

Matein XX-Large Travel Backpack, $32 (was $50) at Amazon

Those who travel often know that the ability to adapt quickly is essential on a trip. This backpack allows you to do that through its ingenious design. The main compartment opens like a suitcase, making it easy to access large items in a hurry. It includes a mesh zipper pouch and cross straps, also similar to a suitcase. Expanding the bag is easy, and offers additional capacity, often needed on long trips or for anyone who tends to overpack. The bag is made from lightweight water-resistant material and has soft padded shoulder straps for added comfort. It's available in three sizes and nine different colors, so there's a backpack for everyone.

Amazon customers raved about this "versatile" knapsack. In fact, over 7,800 of them have given it a five-star rating. One shared, "I absolutely love this bag. It's perfect for short trips. It holds about three days' worth of clothing, and I love the fact that it easily folds away for storage." Another buyer touted its "light but sturdy" design, which was a common theme amongst many of the reviews.