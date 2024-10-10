Walmart is selling a 'soft and cozy' $100 heated blanket for only $37, and shoppers say it's 'perfect'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When the temperature drops and there's a chill in the air, there's nothing better than snuggling up in a blanket. But not just any blanket, a heated blanket. Heated blankets provide extra warmth and comfort during the colder months. Plus, they can help with pain relief.

We found an incredible deal on the Marnur Heated Blanket during the Walmart Holiday Deals sale, and it'll give you that warm and fuzzy feeling for only $37.

Marnur Heated Blanket, $37 (was $100) at Walmart

The Marnur Heated Blanket is a full-size electric blanket that you'll want to reach for whenever you want to get cozy, whether you're in bed or lounging on the sofa. It's made from a soft flannel material that feels plush and warm, even without the heat turned on. When you need a boost, you can choose between six fast heat settings. If you're worried about leaving your heated blanket on for too long, this blanket has a 10-hour auto shut-off feature that prevents your blanket from overheating. Despite being a heated blanket, it's easy to clean and machine washable.

The blanket has over 3,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, with shoppers saying it is "very soft and cozy" and "the best."

"I've never had an electric blanket. But my bedroom gets extremely cold in the winter night, so I thought I'd try this one. It. Is. Amazing!! Its low temp is the perfect temp for while I'm sleeping," one shopper wrote.

"This blanket is perfect. It is the perfect amount of soft. The perfect amount of thickness. And when using it just as a blanket, no heat it is perfect," another shopper wrote.