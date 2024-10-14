Walmart's bestselling king sheet set is on mega sale for only $19 even after the holiday deals event

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's not unheard of for someone to have dedicated bedding for every season, and then they might even have a few extras on hand for laundry day. Needless to say, you can never really have too many sets of bed sheets, so if you're looking to grow your collection, look no further than Walmart because it's offering an incredible deal on a bestseller.

The Mainstays King Bed Sheet Set is on sale for only $19 right now, which equals only $4.75 apiece. It includes one fitted sheet that accommodates mattresses up to 14 inches thick, one flat sheet, and two king-size pillowcases. Everything is made of ultra-soft brushed microfiber that's breathable, wrinkle-resistant, and gets softer with every wash. Plus, it's easy to maintain and is long-lasting. Choose from five sizes and 15 pretty colors and patterns to best suit your space.

Mainstays King Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, $19 (was $22) at Walmart

The washing instructions are relatively easy for this type of fabric. It's suggested to wash it in mild detergent on a gentle cycle and then dried on a low heat setting. The best part is that it's resistant to color loss, according to the brand, which means it'll stay looking good as new even after several washes.

We aren't surprised that more than 16,000 shoppers have given this sheet set five stars considering tons of people say they are "very satisfied" with the quality, especially for the price. One customer wrote, "They are so comfortable and I sleep better with these sheets than I do others that are more expensive."