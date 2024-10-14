Skip to main content
Walmart's bestselling king sheet set is on mega sale for only $19 even after the holiday deals event
image caption
CHICAGO, IL - A shopping cart sits outside of a Walmart store in Chicago, Illinois.

Walmart's bestselling king sheet set is on mega sale for only $19 even after the holiday deals event

It's backed by over 16,000 five-star ratings.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

It's backed by over 16,000 five-star ratings.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's not unheard of for someone to have dedicated bedding for every season, and then they might even have a few extras on hand for laundry day. Needless to say, you can never really have too many sets of bed sheets, so if you're looking to grow your collection, look no further than Walmart because it's offering an incredible deal on a bestseller.

The Mainstays King Bed Sheet Set is on sale for only $19 right now, which equals only $4.75 apiece. It includes one fitted sheet that accommodates mattresses up to 14 inches thick, one flat sheet, and two king-size pillowcases. Everything is made of ultra-soft brushed microfiber that's breathable, wrinkle-resistant, and gets softer with every wash. Plus, it's easy to maintain and is long-lasting. Choose from five sizes and 15 pretty colors and patterns to best suit your space. 

Mainstays King Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, $19 (was $22) at Walmart

The Mainstays King Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set is on sale right now at Walmart

The washing instructions are relatively easy for this type of fabric. It's suggested to wash it in mild detergent on a gentle cycle and then dried on a low heat setting. The best part is that it's resistant to color loss, according to the brand, which means it'll stay looking good as new even after several washes. 

Calgary, Alberta, Canada. A Walmart sign on a location store.

Walmart is selling a 'convenient' $49 travel backpack for only $13, and shoppers call it a 'great product'

Read More
Calgary, Alberta, Canada. A Walmart sign on a location store.

Walmart is selling a 'convenient' $49 travel backpack for only $13, and shoppers call it a 'great product'

Read More

We aren't surprised that more than 16,000 shoppers have given this sheet set five stars considering tons of people say they are "very satisfied" with the quality, especially for the price. One customer wrote, "They are so comfortable and I sleep better with these sheets than I do others that are more expensive."

The first-ever Walmart Holiday Deals event might be over, but there are still a plethora of discounts to take advantage of for a limited time. Including the Mainstays Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set that's on sale for only $19.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.