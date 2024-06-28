Walmart is selling a 3-piece patio furniture set for under $100 during its 4th of July sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If your outdoor space is looking a little bare, we suggest adding some furniture to spice things up and provide additional seating. After all, it's peak patio season. Thankfully, you don't have to break the bank to complete your outdoor oasis because Walmart is having a massive Fourth of July sale featuring the Lacoo 3-Piece Patio Set that's on sale for under $100. The popular pick usually retails for $120, but is $30 off for a limited time.

The set includes two rocking chairs with soft cushions and a tempered glass side table, making it great for morning coffee or evening drinks. Each chair holds up to 330 pounds. The best part about it is it's an ideal size for all types of patios, whether you're working with a small apartment balcony or a large backyard.

Lacoo 3-Piece Patio Set, $90 (was $120) at Walmart

This set is made of durable materials like powder-coated steel that's weather- and UV-resistant. Even though it's built for the outdoors, it's suggested to place the furniture in storage during the off-season to ensure it stays in pristine condition.

More than 300 shoppers have given it five stars. "It is comfortable and it looks very expensive. We love sitting out in the porch and relax in the afternoons," one shopper wrote. "The assembly didn't take long — maybe 30 minutes or less. Wasn't difficult at all."