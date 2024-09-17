Skip to main content
Wayfair is selling an 'amazing' $999 swivel reclining chair for only $283 and shoppers are buying multiples
image caption
The Wayfair app on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, US

Wayfair is selling an 'amazing' $999 swivel reclining chair for only $283 and shoppers are buying multiples

"It's so soft and comfortable."
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

"It's so soft and comfortable."

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A comfy recliner is nice, but sometimes you want might a little more mobility. Now you can get a stylish and sleek option that's both comfortable and functional without spending nearly $1,000.

The Mack and Milo Abingdon Swivel Glider Chair is only $283 at Wayfair, which is 72% off the regular price of $999. If you've been looking for a recliner that's cozy and attractive but won't break the bank, then you should consider grabbing one of these while it's on sale.

Mack & Milo Abingdon Swivel Reclining Glider Chair, $283 (was $999) at Wayfair

The Mack & Milo Abingdon Swivel Reclining Glider Chair is on sale right now at Wayfair

This chair doesn't disappoint in terms of comfort or design. It has soft 6-inch foam core cushions that offer ample support and feature stylish piped trim. It includes four different functions for maximum usability, allowing you to swivel, glide, rock, and recline. This glider is just as useful as a nursing chair as it is for watching the big game on Sunday. The seat back can recline up to a 117-degree angle, also making it the perfect spot for an afternoon cat nap. The chair's design is neutral enough to go with almost any existing decor and it's available in two shades of gray.

The Wayfair logo on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, US

Wayfair is selling a 'gorgeous' $1,788 home bar for only $582 to prepare for holiday hosting

Read More
The Wayfair logo on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, US

Wayfair is selling a 'gorgeous' $1,788 home bar for only $582 to prepare for holiday hosting

Read More

Wayfair shoppers were impressed with the looks and the ergonomics of this recliner. Over 8,000 of them have given it a five-star rating with one buyer, who purchased two, saying, "These chairs are amazing…perfect glider, swivel, recliner." Another shared, "Such a nice size. Not only is it pretty, but it's so soft and comfortable." Many shoppers claimed that they purchased this chair for their nursery and it was the perfect fit.

The Mack and Milo Abingdon Swivel Glider Chair may be the perfect piece of furniture to add to your home whether it's for winding down watching TV or for providing additional seating for guests. After all, you can't beat the 72% discount. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
FurnitureWayfairSavings