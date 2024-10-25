Skip to main content
Amazon is selling a ‘bright and beautiful’ $250 reversible quilt set for just $60, and shoppers are racing to buy it
It has nearly 3,000 perfect ratings from shoppers.
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A nice quilt is the perfect bedcover for anyone who alternates between warm and cold throughout the night. We found an ultra comfy boho quilt on sale from Amazon and it’s reversible.. You're basically getting two blankets for the price of one!

The Lush Decor Royal Empire Boho Quilt Set is only $68 right now at Amazon, which is an incredible 73% off the original price of $250. Even at full price, this quilt is a great deal, but finding it this discounted is almost unheard of, so get one while you still can.

Lush Decor Royal Empire Boho Quilt Set, $68 (was $250) at Amazon

The Lush Decor Royal Empire Boho Quilt Set is on sale right now at Amazon

This quilt and pillow sham set is special. For starters, the chic boho design is perfect for both traditional and modern decor styles, so it will fit in almost anywhere. The reversible feature makes it twice as valuable, and infinitely more fun. Made from incredibly soft 100% cotton, this bedspread is thick enough to keep you cozy but breathable enough to be comfortable. It's also machine-washable, so there's no need to worry about dry cleaning or hand washing. The set is available in two sizes and six different color variations, so why not buy more than one while it’s on sale? Each color and pattern has a different price, so browse them all.

With nearly 3,000 five-star ratings, this set was a hit with Amazon shoppers. One said, "What a superb set and so stylish! I'm happy to have purchased this for my niece and her future husband." Another, who called it "bright and beautiful," added "It really brightened up my bedroom and gave me several colors to accent with. Just perfect for a spring refresh. The details are lovely and it's soft and comfortable. I will likely get one of the other colors for the guest room."

The Lush Royal Empire Boho Quilt Set is a rare find at a low price. If you're ready to add a little boho fun to your bedroom, then put this one in your cart. Some colors are already selling out, so don't wait too long. After all, once you make your bed, you have to lie in it.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

